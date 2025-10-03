This year marks a decade of celebrating the finest in home design, architecture, and craftsmanship on the North Shore. Dedicated to all things hearth and home, we shine a spotlight on the best of the best—from architects and builders to interior designers, landscape services, fabric shops, antiques, auction houses, and more! Both Editors’ and Readers’ Choice winners will be highlighted for their exceptional work.
Join us for an exciting evening at Olio in Peabody on November 5, 2025, as we celebrate the BONS Home Awards 2025—honoring those who set the gold standard for excellence in design, architecture, and luxury home products. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!
Click or tap to view the award category:
BLUEPRINT
BUILD
CRAFT/TRADES
SMART HOME
FIXTURES
SPACES
FURNISHINGS
HOME DÉCOR
OUTDOORS
Blueprint
Architect firm/Traditional
Editors’ choice
Carpenter & MacNeille Architects and Builders, Essex
Traditionally inspired homes that honor the region’s history are at the heart of Carpenter & MacNeille’s philosophy. At the same time, for each project, the firm’s architects consider the natural surroundings of the home to create designs that reflect and harmonize with the distinctive natural beauty. The result is an unmatched portfolio of homes that embody New England living.
106 Western Ave., Essex, 978 768-7900, carpentermacneille.com
Architect firm/Traditional
Readers’ choice
Vance Stein Architecture / Interiors, Beverly
85 Sam Fonzo Dr., Beverly, 978-522-2600, vancestein.com
Architect/Contemporary
Editors’ choice
Andrew Sidford Architects, Newburyport
Life-changing architecture is the goal of Andrew Sidford Architects—one it regularly achieves. Driven by passion and creativity, the firm employs a collaborative process to unearth what each client truly needs in a design. The firm helps them visualize the future space, and then brings it to life with ideas for buildings that are, yes, contemporary, but also enduring.
44 Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-462-1657, asidfordarchitects.com
Architect/Contemporary
Readers’ choice
SV Design, Beverly
126 Dodge St., Beverly, 978-927-3745, svdesign.com
Architect/Renovation & Restoration
Editors’ choice
Cummings Architecture + Interiors, Ipswich
The Cummings team has deep experience with the challenges involved in turning an older building into a home that merges history with modern style and amenities. Whether you’re restoring a Victorian that has seen better days or reimagining a coastal cottage as a contemporary retreat, the firm’s knowledge of architecture past and present, attention to detail, and artistic spirit ensure beautiful results that honor the history of your property.
57 South Main St., Ipswich, 978-356-5026, cummingsarchitectureinteriors.com
Architect/Renovation & Restoration
Readers’ choice (TIE)
Dorald Design & Construction, Peabody
101 Central St., Peabody, 978-854-5555, doraldconstruction.com
Benjamin Nutter Architects, Topsfield
43 Canterbury Hill Rd., Topsfield, 978-887-9836, benjaminnutter.com
Architectural Firm/Coastal
Editors’ choice
OLSON LEWIS + Architects, Manchester-by-the-Sea
OLSON LEWIS’s homes combine traditional vernacular architecture, modern innovation, and harmony with their natural surroundings. But what truly elevates the firm as premier coastal architects is its deep knowledge of and experience in designing residences prepared to withstand the rigors of extreme weather and climate change.
17 Elm St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, 978-526-4386, olsonlewis.com
Architectural Firm/Coastal
Readers’ choice
CWC Design LLC, Newburyport
19 L Inn St., Newburyport, 978-397-3233, cwc-design.com
Design/Build
Editors’ choice
Wolfe Design Build, Swampscott
Wolfe merges craftsmanship and service with a dedication to elegant design to create singular homes that embody the visions of their residents. Staff put a premium on truly listening to clients’ needs and dreams, then work through the design and construction process with a collaborative, transparent spirit. An industry-leading warranty ensures satisfaction.
17 Columbia St., Swampscott, 781-913-8261, wolfedesignbuildllc.com
Design/Build
Readers’ choice
Dorald Design & Construction, Peabody
101 Central St., Peabody, 978-854-5555, doraldconstruction.com
Green Architect
Editors’ choice
Steven Baczek Architect, Reading
Baczek merges the latest concepts in sustainability and energy efficiency with an undeniable sense of aesthetics and design to create homes of enduring beauty and performance. He works closely with clients to develop a common vision for their space, guaranteeing outstanding results.
Reading, 781-354-5839, stevenbaczekarchitect.com
Green Architect
Readers’ choice (TIE)
Treehouse Design, Rockport
31 Poole’s Ln., Rockport, 978-546-8302, treehousedesigninc.com
Red Barn Architecture, Essex
8-10 Martin St., Unit 4, Essex, 978-890-7254, redbarnarchitecture.com
BUILD
Builder, Custom Homes
Editors’ choice
CM Ragusa Builders, Seabrook
From the first meeting to discuss possibilities to the first night clients spend in their new home, CM Ragusa pays relentless attention to quality and detail. The company prides itself on a responsive, transparent process that creates true collaboration between homeowner and builder.
89 Ledge Rd., Suite 3, Seabrook, NH, 603-814-1588, cmragusa.com
Builder, Custom Homes
Readers’ choice
Wilson Co. Bespoke Building Group, SALISBURY
Mudnock Rd., Salisbury, 978-225-3321, wilsoncollc.com
Builder, Renovation
Editors’ choice
Howell Custom Building Group, LAWRENCE
Howell Custom Building employs a highly consultative process to ensure each home renovation project brings new life to the property while retaining what makes the house special. Rigorous value engineering, transparent price estimates, and an industry-leading warranty ensure the results are high-quality and fairly priced.
370 Merrimack St., Suite 405, Lawrence, 978-989-9440, howellcustombuild.com
Builder, Renovation
Readers’ choice
Wilson Co. Bespoke Building Group, SALISBURY
Mudnock Rd., Salisbury, 978-225-3321, wilsoncollc.com
Builder, Restoration
Editors’ choice
Payne Bouchier Fine Builders, ESSEX
Payne Bouchier balances a deep understanding of traditional techniques and design with practical experience navigating codes and permitting processes to execute impeccable restorations that honor the heritage of a home while making it a livable, contemporary space.
617-445-4323, paynebouchier.com
Builder, Restoration
Readers’ choice
Red Hammer Builders, GEORGETOWN
199 Andover St. Georgetown, 603-512-1501, redhammerbuilders.com
Building Materials
Editors’ choice
Coastal Windows & Exteriors, BEVERLY
Coastal’s selection of eco-friendly windows, doors, siding, and roofing help customers create comfortable interiors, save money, and use less energy. Their products are backed by a commitment to education, transparency, and fairness that have earned them regular rave reviews and repeat customers.
236 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-344-1853, mycoastalwindows.com
Building Materials
Readers’ choice
Coastal Windows & Exteriors, BEVERLY
236 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-344-1853, mycoastalwindows.com
Exterior Remodeling
Editors’ choice
Wilson Co. Bespoke Building Group, SALISBURY
Founded by brothers Kenny and Henry Wilson, Wilson Co., LLC puts the customer first in its custom construction projects. They transform their clients’ dreams into high-quality, long-lasting homes built with exceptional attention to detail.
Mudnock Rd., Salisbury, 978- 225-3321, wilsoncollc.com
Exterior Remodeling
Readers’ Choice
Wilson Co. Bespoke Building Group, SALISBURY
CRAFT/TRADES
Decorative Painting
Editors’ choice
Fancypaints Decorative Painting, NEWBURYPORT
Owner Tasha Cough brings her fine arts training, natural creativity, and in-depth knowledge of technique to her work. The results: impeccable faux finishes, bold patterns executed with elegant precision, and murals that range from the realistic to the whimsical.
8 Fair St., Newburyport, 617-470-4572, fancypaints.net
Decorative Painting
Readers’ choice
WORKS by Jesse DeBenedictis, BEVERLY
90 Park St., Beverly, 978-291-7601, worksbyjd.com
Furniture Making
Editors’ choice
Premier Builders Inc, GEORGETOWN
Combining the character and depth of meticulous hand craftsmanship with modern technology, Premier Builders creates custom islands, cabinets, tables, benches, and more, all impeccably designed to fit the dimensions and aesthetic of your space. A focus on quality and attention to even the smallest of details ensure every piece adds lasting beauty to your home.
113 Jewett St., Georgetown, 978-352-7002, premierbuildersinc.net
Furniture Making
Readers’ choice
Premier Builders Inc., GEORGETOWN
Furniture Restoration
Editors’ choice
Second Life, SALEM
Second Life will lavish your antiques and family heirlooms with care and attention in the process of restoring them to their former glory. Relentlessly detail-oriented, they are scrupulous about using products and techniques that will let your pieces’ original beauty shine through without sacrificing authenticity or history.
45 Congress St., Salem, 978-594-5452, secondlife.net
Furniture Restoration
Readers’ choice
Blackstone Furniture Restorers, WOBURN
26 Henshaw St., Woburn, 339-999-2194, blackstonefurniturerestorers.com
Home Services (Mechanical/Maintenance)
Editors’ choice
Preferred Air, TOPSFIELD
Whether you’re installing a whole-home HVAC system or just need a seasonal tune-up on your existing system, Preferred Air’s team of experienced tradespeople has the expertise you are looking for. This family-owned business has been servicing the North Shore for 34 years and provides same day service.
424 Boston St B, Topsfield, 978-750-8282, preferredair.com
Home Services (Mechanical/Maintenance)
Readers’ choice (TIE)
Cranney Home Services, DANVERS
33 Cherry Hill Drive, Danvers, 978-849-3380, cranneyhomeservices.com
C&S Air Duct Cleaning, MERRIMAC
8 Church St., Merrimac, #R, 978-228-0001, candsairductcleaning.com
Millwork
Editors’ choice
Payne Bouchier, ESSEX
Payne Bouchier was born from a love of historic homes, so it makes sense that the firm’s architectural woodworking shop turns out faithful recreations of period New England styles, as well as newer designs. Grounded in the tradition of handcraftsmanship, the shop pairs painstaking attention to detail with modern equipment to ensure consistent—and consistently beautiful—results.
617-445-4323, paynebouchier.com
Millwork
Readers’ choice
HDC Millwork
978-360-5754, hdcmillwork.com
Painting/ Interior/ Exterior
Editors’ choice
BLC Painting, SALEM
The first thing to know, is that BLC delivers impeccable work, bringing indoor spaces and exteriors to life with the right combination of colors, materials, and precision work. But what truly makes the company stand out are the intangibles, including the dedication to communicating thoroughly with customers and following through on their promises, so clients never get unwelcome surprises along with their beautiful results.
2 Margin St., Salem, 978-922-2689, blcpainting.com
Painting/ Interior/ Exterior
Readers’ choice (TIE)
TrueFix Services, WAKEFIELD
500 Edgewater Dr.,suite 575, Wakefield, 781-888-7225, truefixservices.com
Cosmos Painting, MARBLEHEAD
3 Bessom St., #127, Marblehead, 781-639-4755, cosmospainting.com
Upholsterer
Editors’ choice
Zimman’s, LYNN
To say that Zimman’s will reupholster your furniture does not do justice to the painstaking process. The store’s craftspeople strip each piece to the frame, retie springs, and touch-up wood surfaces before replacing padding, cushioning, and fabric. And with more than 50,000 fabrics to choose from, the results are always as visually stunning as they are high-quality.
80 Market St., Lynn, 781-598-9432, zimmans.com
Upholsterer
Readers’ choice
Zimman’s, LYNN
Wine Cellars
Editors’ choice
Groom Construction, SALEM
Groom Construction has deep experience building not just homes but retail, healthcare, and academic facilities. That means the firm has all the skills it needs to strike the delicate balance of temperature and humidity control, function, and aesthetics that define a home wine cellar.
96 Swampscott Rd., Salem, 781-592-3135, groomco.com
Wine Cellars
Readers’ choice
Premier Builders Inc., GEORGETOWN
113 Jewett St., Georgetown, 978-352-7002, premierbuildersinc.net
FIXTURES
Appliances
Editors’ choice
Ferguson, LYNN
The local location of a national chain, Lynn’s Ferguson store has the resources and selection of a major retailer, combined with the personalized service you’d expect from a small, local shop. Whether you need a new washer or want to outfit an entire new chef’s kitchen, Ferguson has the appliances you need and the expertise to help you choose the right equipment for your vision.
400 Lynn Way, Lynn, 781-871-0667, ferguson.com
Appliances
Readers’ choice
Tri-City Sales, SALEM
262 Highland Ave., Salem, 978-744-6100, tri-city-sales.com
Bath Fixtures and Fitting
Editors’ choice
Frank Webb Home, GLOUCESTER
Frank Webb’s Gloucester location combines the selection of a large company with the personal touch of an independent business. Work with an in-house consultant to explore the wide range of options and choose the finishes, shapes, and materials that can help your bath project shine.
51 Great Republic Dr., Gloucester, 978-283-3355, frankwebb.com
Bath Fixtures and Fitting
Readers’ choice
Designer Bath and Salem Plumbing Supply, BEVERLY
97 River St., Beverly, 800-649-BATH, designerbath.com
Kitchen Fixtures and Fittings
Editors’ choice
Ferguson, LYNN
Ferguson doesn’t just want to sell you a new sink; they also want to build an enduring relationship. The company is focused on providing responsive, personalized service to every customer, whether you’re just looking for a replacement faucet or planning to change the entire look of your kitchen. As the local branch of a chain with more than 1,800 locations, they also boast an unbeatable selection, so they can totally help you find that sink.
400 Lynn Way, Lynn, 781-592-1200, 781-595-0026, ferguson.com
Kitchen Fixtures and Fittings
Readers’ choice
Frank Webb Home, GLOUCESTER
51 Great Republic Dr., Gloucester, 978-283-3355, frankwebb.com
Lighting
Editors’ choice
Lucia Lighting & Design, LYNN
The centerpiece of Lucia Lighting is its spectacular 10,000-square-foot showroom displaying hundreds of architectural and decorative lighting options in a wide range of styles. The heart of the business, however, is the service: Design consultants with deep knowledge and experience work with every client to create the perfect lighting experience for every space.
311 Western Ave., Lynn, 781-595-0026, lucialighting.com
Lighting
Readers’ choice
Newburyport Lighting, NEWBURYPORT
38R Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-499-9777, newburyportlighting.com
FURNISHINGS
Antiques & Consignments
Editors’ choice
Andrew Spindler Antiques & Design, ESSEX
Andrew Spindler is a dedicated lover of antiques, with a wide and deep knowledge of historical decorative arts and furnishings. The shop that bears his name is a unique and welcoming place where thoughtfully curated pieces from different eras and styles intermingle, inviting exploration and sparking imaginations.
163 Main St., Essex, 978-768-6045, spindlerantiques.com
Antiques & Consignments
Readers’ choice
Andrew Spindler Antiques, ESSEX
Appraisers
Editors’ choice
Manzi Appraisers & Restoration, WOBURN
Manzi’s provides comprehensive service to a diverse clientele, including collectors, galleries, museums, and private individuals for estate appraisals, insurance, appraisals, donation appraisals and so much more.
22 Prospect St. unit 8, Woburn, 617-995-0022, manziappraisers.com
Auction
Editors’ choice
Kaminski Auctions, BEVERLY
Kaminski is headquartered in Beverly, but offers the reach and prestige of an auction house serving international markets and celebrity clients—Martha Stewart and Oprah Winfrey are among the big names they’ve worked with. This combination makes the company an unbeatable source for vintage and antique home furnishings, accessories, and décor that are distinctive and rich with history.
117 Elliot St., Beverly, 978-927-2223, kaminskiauctions.com
Auction
Readers’ choice
Kaminski Auctions, BEVERLY
Furniture
Editors’ choice
Circle Furniture, MIDDLETON
A small, family-owned company with a big commitment to quality and service, Circle Furniture has the couches, beds, dressers, and desks you need to express your style. Working with American craftspeople—many located in New England—the company pays rigorous attention to quality, sustainability, and timeless design. 237 South Main St., Middleton, 978-777-2690, circlefurniture.com
Furniture
Readers’ choice
Found Design Studio, ESSEX
67 Main St., Essex, 978-890-7180, founddesignstudio.co
Kids’ Furniture
Editors’ choice
Boston Interiors, BURLINGTON
When you’re looking for sturdy and beautiful children’s furniture that you don’t have to assemble yourself, Boston Interiors has exactly what you need. Quality is the company’s guiding principle: They source all of their upholstered and most of their wood pieces from American and Canadian furniture-makers, reducing their carbon footprint and ensuring the highest craftsmanship. You can toss that Allen wrench for good.
15 Third Ave., 2nd fl., Burlington, 781-365-0816, bostoninteriors.com
Kids’ Furniture
Readers’ choice
Boston Interiors, BURLINGTON
Outdoor Furniture
Editors’ choice
The Patio Zone, PEABODY
The Patio Zone’s offerings are carefully curated for style and quality, but that doesn’t mean they’re limited. You’ll find everything here you need to outfit a small patio or an entire outdoor kitchen, including furniture, grills, fire pits, pergolas, hammocks, and more, all sold by low-pressure, high-knowledge sales staff.
150 Newbury St., Peabody, 978-535-9383, patiozone.com
Outdoor Furniture
Readers’ choice
Patio Place @ Ski Haus, WOBURN
2 Elm St., 781-270-2600, woburn, skihaus.com
HOME DECOR
Art
Editors’ choice
Newburyport Art Association, Newburyport
The galleries of the Newburyport Art Association are the ideal destination for distinctive, accomplished art that is unique to the North Shore. Displaying the paintings, photographs, drawings, and sculptures of its more than 500 juried members, as well as other local artists, the art association lets shoppers explore a range of styles and subjects that can’t be found anywhere else.
65 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-8769, newburyportart.org
Art
Readers’ choice
Lee & Co., AMESBURY
7 Market St., Amesbury, 978-979-7828, leeandco.net
Fabrics
Editors’ choice
Zimman’s, Lynn
With more than 50,000 selections in stock—the largest collection of home furnishing fabrics in the country—Zimman’s is never short on options for any décor style or need. And the service is as impressive as the selection: Knowledgeable and collaborative designers help customers navigate their copious choices and find their ideal colors and textures among the abundance.
80 Market St., Lynn, 781-598-9432, zimmans.com
Fabrics
Readers’ choice
Zimman’s, LYNN
Flooring
Editors’ choice
Saulnier Floors, Inc., PEABODY
The largest flooring company on the North Shore, Saulnier has never sacrificed quality or service as it has grown. A wide selection of options, from prefinished hardwoods to luxury vinyl, offers something for every space, and constant investments in equipment, training, and staff ensure complete customer satisfaction and unfailingly high-quality results.
119 Foster St. Building 13, Peabody, 781-595-7232, saulnierfloors.com
Flooring
Readers’ choice
Gordon Rug Company, NEWBURYPORT
149 State St., Newburyport, 978-463-4200, gordonrug.com
Frames
Editors’ choice
Newburyport Framers, NEWBURYPORT
Frames are anything but an afterthought at Newburyport Framers, where highly trained designers and craftspeople hand-build frames to perfectly complement your art and home. Bring your specifications to them, or schedule an in-home consultation to see samples and options in the space they are destined for.
3 Graf Rd., Newburyport, 978-462-0773, newburyportframers.com
Frames
Readers’ choice
Newburyport Framers, NEWBURYPORT
Hearth Products
Editors’ choice
HearthWorks Fireplace Center, NORTH READING
Whether you’re looking for an entirely new gas fireplace, or just to add elegance to an existing hearth with new doors and tools, HearthWorks has the quality selection you need. Friendly sales staff and vetted, highly qualified installers ensure customer satisfaction and plenty of loyal clients.
250 Main St., 978-664-0100, hearth-works.com
Hearth Products
Readers’ choice
HearthWorks Fireplace Center, NORTH READING
Home Accessories
Editors’ choice
The White Barn, ESSEX
The White Barn offers a curated selection of personality-packed pieces to enhance your home, including paintings by local artists, playful textiles, and colorful dishes. With inventory both new and sold on consignment, the mix of products is truly unique. And, true to its name, this shop makes its home in a spacious, wood-beamed barn that makes it a pleasure to browse.
55 John Wise Ave., Essex, 978-890-7160, thewhitebarn.store
Home Accessories
Readers’ choice
Room Tonic, MARBLEHEAD
22B Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, 781-631-5555, roomtonic.com
Rugs
Editors’ choice
Landry & Arcari Rugs & Carpeting, SALEM
The first thing that makes Landry & Arcari stand out is, of course, the rugs, a vast inventory of handwoven rugs imported from Asia. The store then backs its product with high-end services, including installation, cleaning, and restoration. The business is a member of a nonprofit coalition that ensure rugs are made without child labor and helps create educational opportunities for children in South Asia.
63 Flint St., Salem, 978-744-5909, landryandarcari.com
Rugs
Readers’ choice
Gordon Rug Company, NEWBURYPORT
149 State St., Newburyport, 978-463-4200, gordonrug.com
Stone/ Tile
Editors’ choice
Tiles Gone Wild, NEWBURYPORT
The tiles may have gone wild, but the staff at this Newburyport business is as dependable and professional as they come, providing concierge-level attention to customers’ needs and project details. Tile choices range from simple stone to dazzling colors and patterns, allowing homeowners an unparalleled array of options to suit their space and aesthetic.
253 Low St., Newburyport, 978-462-9453, tilesgonewild.com
Stone/ Tile
Readers’ choice (TIE)
Cumar Marble & Granite, EVERETT
Tile By Design, DANVERS
Wallcoverings
Editors’ choice
Gianna Design Group, NORTH ANDOVER
Gianna Design Group offers unmatched selection and quality in wallcoverings. Working with a range of vetted international brands, the firm can connect you to traditional florals, modern murals, textured papers, and just about any other design you can imagine.
1001 Osgood St., North Andover, 978-655-7455, giannadesigngroup.com
Wallcoverings
Readers’ choice
Found Design Studio, ESSEX
67 Main St., Essex, 978-890-7180, founddesignstudio.co
Window Treatments
Editors’ choice
Zimman’s, LYNN
Zimman’s pairs its jaw-dropping selection of fabrics—they keep more than 50,000 styles in stock—with high-end service to create custom window treatments perfect for each individual space. Experienced consultants work with clients to find the right fabric and design, then arrange for in-home measurements and installation, to ensure the final product looks as good on your windows as it does in your vision.
80 Market St., Lynn, 781-598-9432, zimmans.com
Window Treatments
Readers’ choice
Cebula Design, NEWBURYPORT
18 Liberty St., Newburyport, 978-462-6984, cebuladesign.com
OUTDOORS
Decking Design
Editors’ choice
WORKS by Jesse DeBenedictis, BEVERLY
As a design-build firm, WORKS places continual improvement at the heart of everything it does. When it comes to outdoor living, that means the firm has taken the time to understand the particular challenges created by the New England climate and developed a comprehensive knowledge of materials and techniques to design beautiful, durable decks and patios.
90 Park St., Beverly, 978-291-7601, worksbyjd.com
Decking Design
Readers’ choice
SEAL-A-DECK, PEABODY
58 Pulaski St., Mills 58/ B4-5, Peabody, 978-538-7325, sealadeck.com
Decking Materials
Editors’ choice
North Shore Deck Builders, SALEM
North Shore Deck Builders use only the highest quality materials, both for the surfaces you see, and the just-as-important supporting structures. The company’s depth of experience means they are experts at helping homeowners choose materials that balance aesthetics and durability for years of outdoor living.
81 Washington St. Salem, 978-490-1131, northshoredeckbuilders.com
Decking Materials
Readers’ choice
SEAL-A-DECK, PEABODY
58 Pulaski St., B4-5, Peabody, 978-538-7325, sealadeck.com
Garden Center
Editors’ choice
Corliss Brothers Garden Center and Nursery, IPSWICH
Walking through the rich displays of colors and textures at Corliss is a sure way to fire up your horticultural imagination – and help bring those dreams to life. High-quality, seasonally appropriate plants; a comprehensive selection of soils and compost; and knowledgeable, helpful staff set customers up for gardening success.
31 Essex Rd., Ipswich, 978-356-5422, corlissbrothers.com
Garden Center
Readers’ choice
McCue Garden Center, WOBURN
200 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, 781-933-1385, mccuegardencenter.com
Garden Designer
Editors’ choice
Matthew Cunningham Landscape Design, STONEHAM
For this firm, gardens are not merely collections of pretty plants: They are extensions of the indoor spaces in which families live their lives. This design philosophy leads to the creation of beautiful, meaningful spaces that complement clients’ lifestyles and the existing architecture of the property.
411 Main St., Stoneham, 617-905-2246, matthew-cunningham.com
Garden Designer
Readers’ choice
Andover Landscape, ANDOVER
90 Main St., Andover, 978-475-8138, andoverlandscape.com
Hardscaping Materials
Editors’ choice
Tewksbury Masonry, TEWKSBURY
Easy to underestimate, but essential to the look and feel of a landscape design, the right hardscaping materials can elevate a home’s exterior. Tewksbury Masonry’s extensive selection of pavers, blocks, and veneers makes it easy to find the right look for your home, while their collaborative, respectful service creates a seamless process from beginning to end.
1585 Shawsheen St., Tewksbury, 978-640-1007, tewksburymasonry.com
Hardscaping Materials
Readers’ choice
M. O’Mahoney Company, LAWRENCE
175 Market St., Lawrence, 978-686-6149, momahoney.com
HARDSCAPING SERVICES
Editors’ choice
Comak Bros. Landscaping, PEABODY
What makes Comak Bros. stand out is the company’s dedication to creating happy customers from the first phone call until the final stone is placed. Talented staff help turn clients’ visions into firm plans, then highly trained installers make sure the vision is fully realized.
647 Lowell St., Peabody, 978-535-1227, comakbros.com
HARDSCAPING SERVICES
Readers’ choice
EJ Paving, METHUEN
101 Lindberg Ave., Methuen, 978-686-4500, ejpaving.com
Landscape Architect
Editors’ choice
Gregory Lombardi Design, NORTH BILLERICA
Designers at this firm start with traditional and time-tested principles of order and proportion, then interpret these concepts to imagine outdoor spaces that harmonize with clients’ homes and lifestyles. Rather than push one preferred style, the designers are adaptable, using a range of inspirations to create each client’s ideal landscape.
221 Boston Rd., North Billerica, 617-492-2808, lombardidesign.com
Landscape Architect
Readers’ choice
ZEN Associates Inc., WOBURN
10 Micro Dr., Woburn, 800-834-6654, zenassociates.com
Landscaping Services
Editors’ choice
ND Landscape Inc., GEORGETOWN
ND Landscape is a premier property landscaper in the region. For residential clients, that means the company has the equipment, depth of knowledge, and breadth of experience to execute high-caliber landscape installations and maintain them impeccably.
2 Martel Way, Georgetown, 978-662-7251, ndlandscape.com
Landscaping Services
Readers’ choice
Down East Landscape Construction Design, PEABODY
94 Foster St., Peabody, 978-531-0027, downeastlandscaping.com
Outdoor Kitchen
Editors’ choice
Martignetti Enterprises, WOBURN
Martignetti offers pre-designed layouts and custom design services to help clients visualize their dream outdoor kitchen. They then provide the stonework, furniture, ovens and grills, lighting, and more to bring this vision to life.
29 High St., Woburn, 781-935-6677, martignetti.us
Outdoor Kitchen
Readers’ choice
Comak Bros. Landscaping, PEABODY
647 Lowell St., Peabody, 978-535-1227, comakbros.com
Outdoor, Specialty
Editors’ choice
360 SportsScapes, BEVERLY
Adding specialty playing surfaces to your yard requires specialist knowledge. 360 SportsScapes provides this expertise, whether you’re looking for a putting green, a basketball hoop, or a pickleball court. Knowledgeable staff determine the best surfaces and equipment for clients’ needs, and skilled installers bring those dreams to life.
100 Cummings Ctr., Beverly, 877-937-4360, 360sportscapes.com
Outdoor, Specialty
Readers’ choice
SLS Outdoor Living, ROWLEY
421 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley, 978-948-7701, sls-outdoorliving.com
Pools
Editors’ choice
Gibraltar Pools, TOPSFIELD
Gibraltar Pools makes it simple—and more affordable than one might think—to indulge in the ultimate backyard luxury. Its products are so well-engineered to withstand years of use and weather, even in New England, that many of the pools in installed in the 1980s are still in use today. And friendly, responsive service adds a splash of extra satisfaction ot the customer experience.
435 Boston St., Topsfield, 800-872-7946, usaswim.com
Pools
Readers’ choice
Andover Landscape Design & Construction, ANDOVER
90 Main St., Andover, 978-475-8138, andoverlandscape.com
Stonework Masons
Editors’ choice
Raffaele Construction, SWAMPSCOTT
Following stonework traditions hundreds of years old, Raffaele hand cuts each piece of stone before placing it to ensure a perfect fit and beautifully organic look. While their techniques are timeless, their work is fully modern: The company’s talented designers can create any design from the classic to the contemporary.
233 Burrill St., Swampscott, 781-598-5989, raffaeleconstruction.com
Stonework Masons
Readers’ choice (TIE)
ND Landscape Inc., GEORGETOWN
2 Martel Way, Georgetown, 978-662-7251, ndlandscape.com
Martignetti Enterprises, WOBURN
29 High St., Woburn, 781-935-6677, martignetti.us
Water Features
Editors’ choice
ZEN Associates Inc., WOBURN
Following a Japanese-inspired philosophy that centers harmony and balance, ZEN Associates creates water features that are more than mere ponds and fountains: They are unique installations that connect to nature and engage the senses. The design team works closely with homeowners to dream up elements that complement the landscape and architecture.
10 Micro Dr., Woburn, 800-834-6654, zenassociates.com
Water Feature
Readers’ choice
Andover Landscape ANDOVER
90 Main St., Andover, 978-475-8138, andoverlandscape.com
SMART HOME
Home Automation
Editors’ choice
Stalgrid Technologies, NEWBURYPORT
The Stalgrid team simplifies the complex process of automating a smart home to make it easy to make your life easier. From initial consultations, through installation, to ongoing maintenance, Stalgrid creates a seamless process for integrating audio-video systems, security, and home automation.
2 Liberty St., Newburyport, 781-205-9007, stalgrid.com
Home Automation
Readers’ choice
Stalgrid Technologies, NEWBURYPORT
Home Theater
Editors’ choice
Home Theater Associates, HAMILTON
From a simple TV installation to a complex set-up including screens, speakers, and lighting control, Home Theater Associates approaches every job with a dedication to professionalism, punctuality, and getting it right. Attention to detail is their hallmark—they’ll even help you get the color of your seating and your airflow just right for an immersive theater experience.
21 Harris Ave., Hamilton, 978-653-4018, hometheatreassociates.com
Home Theater
Readers’ choice
System 7, DANVERS
Solar
Editors’ choice
Solaris Renewables, DANVERS
Federal renewable energy tax credits are about to expire, and Massachusetts recently updated it solar incentives, but Solaris keeps up to date on all these changes, so it can provide customers the most current information and options. This knowledge is backed up by the team’s decades of experienceh—they’ve installed thousands of systems throughout the region.
3 Electronics Ave., Danvers, 781-219-0719, solarisrenewables.com
Solar
Readers’ choice
BD Electrical and Solar, HAMILTON
22 Ortins Rd., Hamilton, 508-617-0800, bdelectrical.services
WATER FILTRATION SYSTEMS
Editors’ choice
Blue Ribbon Water, NEWBURYPORT
The key to Blue Ribbon’s success is its personalized approach, analyzing the impurities and contaminants in each home’s water, then recommending the whole-home filtration system that will best deal with those concerns. The company’s commitment to transparency and education means customers understand what they’re paying for and why.
Newburyport, 877-410-1793, blueribbonwater.com
WATER FILTRATION SYSTEMS
Readers’ choice
Blue Ribbon Water, NEWBURYPORT
SPACES
Bath Design
Editors’ choice
McGuire + Co. Kitchen + Bath, WAKEFIELD
Perhaps the most purely functional room in the house, the bathroom can also be an escape from the outside world. McGuire knows how to strike this balance, creating spaces that both meet practical needs and welcome you to relax whether you’re brushing your teeth or soaking in a long bath.
486 Main St., Wakefield, 781-243-4141, mcguirekitchenbath.com
Bath Design
Readers’ choice
Kelley Elizabeth Interiors, BURLINGTON
Burlington, 508-574-8233, kelleyelizabethinteriors.com
Interior Design/ Contemporary
Editors’ choice
Justine Sterling Design, STONEHAM
For Justine Sterling, interior design is more than just pretty furniture and striking color: It’s about creating a home. To that end, Sterling and her team have devised a process for working with clients to create designs that incorporate their personalities, interests, and needs. Her portfolio of striking, unique homes is a testament to its success.
380 Main St., Suite 401, Stoneham, 781-620-0416, justinesterling.com
Interior Design/ Contemporary
Readers’ choice
SV Design, BEVERLY
126 Dodge St., Beverly, 978-927-3745, svdesign.com
Interior Design/ Traditional
Editors’ choice (TIE)
SLC Interiors, HAMILTON
Elegance and refinement are the hallmarks of SLC designs, which prides itself on creating comprehensive compositions in which every detail works together to create artful living spaces. Within these uncompromising standards, designers collaborate with clients to ensure each home expresses the client’s aesthetic vision.
264 Bay Rd., Hamilton, 978-468-4330, slcinteriors.com
Honey Collins Interiors, ESSEX
Honey Collins’s design philosophy embraces antiques, vintage elements, and classic pieces enlivened with splashes of bold color and texture that bring timeless looks into the present day. The results are warm and welcoming spaces that feel thoughtful but never stuffy.
76 Western Ave., Essex, 978-758-1145, lwcinteriors.com
Interior Design/ Traditional
Readers’ choice
Cummings Architecture + Interiors, IPSWICH
57 South Main St., Ipswich, 978-356-5026, cummingsarchitectureinteriors.com
Interior Design/ Transitional
Editors’ choice
Holly Gagne Interior Design, ROWLEY
Holly Gagne’s design ethos is inspired by the natural world, incorporating organic colors, lines, and materials, and maximizing the impact of light. Using drawings, mood boards, and sample materials, they ensure clients can truly understand the visual impact of their decisions. Once the design is set, the firm executes the plan, from comparison shopping to final installation.
136 Fenno Dr., Rowley, 978-432-1337, hollygagne.com
Interior Design/ Transitional
Readers’ choice
Kristina Crestin Design, MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
7 Summer St., Manchester-by-the-sea, 978-890-7186, kristinacrestindesign.com
Kitchen Designer
Editors’ Choice
Kristina Crestin Design, MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
Well known for her appearance on HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer, Kristina Crestin brings her signature polished take on traditional styles to non-televised customers throughout the region as well. Crestin infuses her unique energy into every project, but works collaboratively with clients to create custom, personalized spaces.
7 Summer St., Manchester, 978-890-7186, kristinacrestindesign.com
Kitchen Designer
Readers’ Choice
McCormick Kitchens & Baths, SAUGUS
1161 Broadway, Saugus, 781-231-4200, mccormick-kitchens.com
Personal Organizer
Editors’ choice
Nested Organization & Design, BOXFORD
The team at Nested approaches every job with the understanding that the pressures and emotions involved in organizing a home go far beyond the logistics of what items to keep where. So they bring a solutions-oriented mindset, and, of course, organizational skills to every closet they design and garage they unclutter.
Boxford, 978-239-6800, nestedod.com
Personal Organizer
Readers’ choice
Nested Organization & Design, BOXFORD
Storage, Specialty
Editors’ choice
Nested Organization & Design Inc., BOXFORD
Need your family keepsakes safely stored? Want some professional help to get your college student sorted and packed for the big move to campus? When your organizational needs are a little more niche than a chaotic closet or a neglected junk room, Nested offers customized services back by deep experience to help you achieve more order, and more peace of mind.
Boxford, 978-239-6800, nestedod.com
Storage, Specialty
Readers’ choice
Make Peace with Organizing, MARBLEHEAD
Marblehead, 857-205-4072, makepeacewithorganizing.com