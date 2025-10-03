This year marks a decade of celebrating the finest in home design, architecture, and craftsmanship on the North Shore. Dedicated to all things hearth and home, we shine a spotlight on the best of the best—from architects and builders to interior designers, landscape services, fabric shops, antiques, auction houses, and more! Both Editors’ and Readers’ Choice winners will be highlighted for their exceptional work.

Join us for an exciting evening at Olio in Peabody on November 5, 2025, as we celebrate the BONS Home Awards 2025—honoring those who set the gold standard for excellence in design, architecture, and luxury home products. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!

Click or tap to view the award category:

Blueprint

Architect firm/Traditional

Editors’ choice

Carpenter & MacNeille Architects and Builders, Essex

Traditionally inspired homes that honor the region’s history are at the heart of Carpenter & MacNeille’s philosophy. At the same time, for each project, the firm’s architects consider the natural surroundings of the home to create designs that reflect and harmonize with the distinctive natural beauty. The result is an unmatched portfolio of homes that embody New England living.

106 Western Ave., Essex, 978 768-7900, carpentermacneille.com

Architect firm/Traditional

Readers’ choice

Vance Stein Architecture / Interiors, Beverly

85 Sam Fonzo Dr., Beverly, 978-522-2600, vancestein.com

Andrew Sidford Architects, Newburyport | Photograph by Andrew Sidford

Architect/Contemporary

Editors’ choice

Andrew Sidford Architects, Newburyport

Life-changing architecture is the goal of Andrew Sidford Architects—one it regularly achieves. Driven by passion and creativity, the firm employs a collaborative process to unearth what each client truly needs in a design. The firm helps them visualize the future space, and then brings it to life with ideas for buildings that are, yes, contemporary, but also enduring.

44 Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-462-1657, asidfordarchitects.com

Architect/Contemporary

Readers’ choice

SV Design, Beverly

126 Dodge St., Beverly, 978-927-3745, svdesign.com

SV Design | Photograph by Marshall Dackert

Architect/Renovation & Restoration

Editors’ choice

Cummings Architecture + Interiors, Ipswich

The Cummings team has deep experience with the challenges involved in turning an older building into a home that merges history with modern style and amenities. Whether you’re restoring a Victorian that has seen better days or reimagining a coastal cottage as a contemporary retreat, the firm’s knowledge of architecture past and present, attention to detail, and artistic spirit ensure beautiful results that honor the history of your property.

57 South Main St., Ipswich, 978-356-5026, cummingsarchitectureinteriors.com

Architect/Renovation & Restoration

Readers’ choice (TIE)

Dorald Design & Construction, Peabody

101 Central St., Peabody, 978-854-5555, doraldconstruction.com

Benjamin Nutter Architects, Topsfield

43 Canterbury Hill Rd., Topsfield, 978-887-9836, benjaminnutter.com

Architectural Firm/Coastal

Editors’ choice

OLSON LEWIS + Architects, Manchester-by-the-Sea

OLSON LEWIS’s homes combine traditional vernacular architecture, modern innovation, and harmony with their natural surroundings. But what truly elevates the firm as premier coastal architects is its deep knowledge of and experience in designing residences prepared to withstand the rigors of extreme weather and climate change.

17 Elm St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, 978-526-4386, olsonlewis.com

Architectural Firm/Coastal

Readers’ choice

CWC Design LLC, Newburyport

19 L Inn St., Newburyport, 978-397-3233, cwc-design.com

Design/Build

Editors’ choice

Wolfe Design Build, Swampscott

Wolfe merges craftsmanship and service with a dedication to elegant design to create singular homes that embody the visions of their residents. Staff put a premium on truly listening to clients’ needs and dreams, then work through the design and construction process with a collaborative, transparent spirit. An industry-leading warranty ensures satisfaction.

17 Columbia St., Swampscott, 781-913-8261, wolfedesignbuildllc.com

Design/Build

Readers’ choice

Dorald Design & Construction, Peabody

101 Central St., Peabody, 978-854-5555, doraldconstruction.com

Green Architect

Editors’ choice

Steven Baczek Architect, Reading

Baczek merges the latest concepts in sustainability and energy efficiency with an undeniable sense of aesthetics and design to create homes of enduring beauty and performance. He works closely with clients to develop a common vision for their space, guaranteeing outstanding results.

Reading, 781-354-5839, stevenbaczekarchitect.com

Green Architect

Readers’ choice (TIE)

Treehouse Design, Rockport

31 Poole’s Ln., Rockport, 978-546-8302, treehousedesigninc.com

Red Barn Architecture, Essex

8-10 Martin St., Unit 4, Essex, 978-890-7254, redbarnarchitecture.com

BUILD

Builder, Custom Homes

Editors’ choice

CM Ragusa Builders, Seabrook

From the first meeting to discuss possibilities to the first night clients spend in their new home, CM Ragusa pays relentless attention to quality and detail. The company prides itself on a responsive, transparent process that creates true collaboration between homeowner and builder.

89 Ledge Rd., Suite 3, Seabrook, NH, 603-814-1588, cmragusa.com

Builder, Custom Homes

Readers’ choice

Wilson Co. Bespoke Building Group, SALISBURY

Mudnock Rd., Salisbury, 978-225-3321, wilsoncollc.com

Builder, Renovation

Editors’ choice

Howell Custom Building Group, LAWRENCE

Howell Custom Building employs a highly consultative process to ensure each home renovation project brings new life to the property while retaining what makes the house special. Rigorous value engineering, transparent price estimates, and an industry-leading warranty ensure the results are high-quality and fairly priced.

370 Merrimack St., Suite 405, Lawrence, 978-989-9440, howellcustombuild.com

Builder, Renovation

Readers’ choice

Wilson Co. Bespoke Building Group, SALISBURY

Mudnock Rd., Salisbury, 978-225-3321, wilsoncollc.com

Builder, Restoration

Editors’ choice

Payne Bouchier Fine Builders, ESSEX

Payne Bouchier balances a deep understanding of traditional techniques and design with practical experience navigating codes and permitting processes to execute impeccable restorations that honor the heritage of a home while making it a livable, contemporary space.

617-445-4323, paynebouchier.com

Builder, Restoration

Readers’ choice

Red Hammer Builders, GEORGETOWN

199 Andover St. Georgetown, 603-512-1501, redhammerbuilders.com

Building Materials

Editors’ choice

Coastal Windows & Exteriors, BEVERLY

Coastal’s selection of eco-friendly windows, doors, siding, and roofing help customers create comfortable interiors, save money, and use less energy. Their products are backed by a commitment to education, transparency, and fairness that have earned them regular rave reviews and repeat customers.

236 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-344-1853, mycoastalwindows.com

Building Materials

Readers’ choice

Coastal Windows & Exteriors, BEVERLY

236 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-344-1853, mycoastalwindows.com

Exterior Remodeling

Editors’ choice

Wilson Co. Bespoke Building Group, SALISBURY

Founded by brothers Kenny and Henry Wilson, Wilson Co., LLC puts the customer first in its custom construction projects. They transform their clients’ dreams into high-quality, long-lasting homes built with exceptional attention to detail.

Mudnock Rd., Salisbury, 978- 225-3321, wilsoncollc.com

Exterior Remodeling

Readers’ Choice

Wilson Co. Bespoke Building Group, SALISBURY

CRAFT/TRADES

Decorative Painting

Editors’ choice

Fancypaints Decorative Painting, NEWBURYPORT

Owner Tasha Cough brings her fine arts training, natural creativity, and in-depth knowledge of technique to her work. The results: impeccable faux finishes, bold patterns executed with elegant precision, and murals that range from the realistic to the whimsical.

8 Fair St., Newburyport, 617-470-4572, fancypaints.net

Decorative Painting

Readers’ choice

WORKS by Jesse DeBenedictis, BEVERLY

90 Park St., Beverly, 978-291-7601, worksbyjd.com

Furniture Making

Editors’ choice

Premier Builders Inc, GEORGETOWN

Combining the character and depth of meticulous hand craftsmanship with modern technology, Premier Builders creates custom islands, cabinets, tables, benches, and more, all impeccably designed to fit the dimensions and aesthetic of your space. A focus on quality and attention to even the smallest of details ensure every piece adds lasting beauty to your home.

113 Jewett St., Georgetown, 978-352-7002, premierbuildersinc.net

Furniture Making

Readers’ choice

Premier Builders Inc., GEORGETOWN

Furniture Restoration

Editors’ choice

Second Life, SALEM

Second Life will lavish your antiques and family heirlooms with care and attention in the process of restoring them to their former glory. Relentlessly detail-oriented, they are scrupulous about using products and techniques that will let your pieces’ original beauty shine through without sacrificing authenticity or history.

45 Congress St., Salem, 978-594-5452, secondlife.net

Furniture Restoration

Readers’ choice

Blackstone Furniture Restorers, WOBURN

26 Henshaw St., Woburn, 339-999-2194, blackstonefurniturerestorers.com

Home Services (Mechanical/Maintenance)

Editors’ choice

Preferred Air, TOPSFIELD

Whether you’re installing a whole-home HVAC system or just need a seasonal tune-up on your existing system, Preferred Air’s team of experienced tradespeople has the expertise you are looking for. This family-owned business has been servicing the North Shore for 34 years and provides same day service.

424 Boston St B, Topsfield, 978-750-8282, preferredair.com

Home Services (Mechanical/Maintenance)

Readers’ choice (TIE)

Cranney Home Services, DANVERS

33 Cherry Hill Drive, Danvers, 978-849-3380, cranneyhomeservices.com

C&S Air Duct Cleaning, MERRIMAC

8 Church St., Merrimac, #R, 978-228-0001, candsairductcleaning.com

Millwork

Editors’ choice

Payne Bouchier, ESSEX

Payne Bouchier was born from a love of historic homes, so it makes sense that the firm’s architectural woodworking shop turns out faithful recreations of period New England styles, as well as newer designs. Grounded in the tradition of handcraftsmanship, the shop pairs painstaking attention to detail with modern equipment to ensure consistent—and consistently beautiful—results.

617-445-4323, paynebouchier.com

Millwork

Readers’ choice

HDC Millwork

978-360-5754, hdcmillwork.com

Painting/ Interior/ Exterior

Editors’ choice

BLC Painting, SALEM

The first thing to know, is that BLC delivers impeccable work, bringing indoor spaces and exteriors to life with the right combination of colors, materials, and precision work. But what truly makes the company stand out are the intangibles, including the dedication to communicating thoroughly with customers and following through on their promises, so clients never get unwelcome surprises along with their beautiful results.

2 Margin St., Salem, 978-922-2689, blcpainting.com

Painting/ Interior/ Exterior

Readers’ choice (TIE)

TrueFix Services, WAKEFIELD

500 Edgewater Dr.,suite 575, Wakefield, 781-888-7225, truefixservices.com

Cosmos Painting, MARBLEHEAD

3 Bessom St., #127, Marblehead, 781-639-4755, cosmospainting.com

Upholsterer

Editors’ choice

Zimman’s, LYNN

To say that Zimman’s will reupholster your furniture does not do justice to the painstaking process. The store’s craftspeople strip each piece to the frame, retie springs, and touch-up wood surfaces before replacing padding, cushioning, and fabric. And with more than 50,000 fabrics to choose from, the results are always as visually stunning as they are high-quality.

80 Market St., Lynn, 781-598-9432, zimmans.com

Upholsterer

Readers’ choice

Zimman’s, LYNN

Wine Cellars

Editors’ choice

Groom Construction, SALEM

Groom Construction has deep experience building not just homes but retail, healthcare, and academic facilities. That means the firm has all the skills it needs to strike the delicate balance of temperature and humidity control, function, and aesthetics that define a home wine cellar.

96 Swampscott Rd., Salem, 781-592-3135, groomco.com

Wine Cellars

Readers’ choice

Premier Builders Inc., GEORGETOWN

113 Jewett St., Georgetown, 978-352-7002, premierbuildersinc.net

FIXTURES

Appliances

Editors’ choice

Ferguson, LYNN

The local location of a national chain, Lynn’s Ferguson store has the resources and selection of a major retailer, combined with the personalized service you’d expect from a small, local shop. Whether you need a new washer or want to outfit an entire new chef’s kitchen, Ferguson has the appliances you need and the expertise to help you choose the right equipment for your vision.

400 Lynn Way, Lynn, 781-871-0667, ferguson.com

Appliances

Readers’ choice

Tri-City Sales, SALEM

262 Highland Ave., Salem, 978-744-6100, tri-city-sales.com

Bath Fixtures and Fitting

Editors’ choice

Frank Webb Home, GLOUCESTER

Frank Webb’s Gloucester location combines the selection of a large company with the personal touch of an independent business. Work with an in-house consultant to explore the wide range of options and choose the finishes, shapes, and materials that can help your bath project shine.

51 Great Republic Dr., Gloucester, 978-283-3355, frankwebb.com

Bath Fixtures and Fitting

Readers’ choice

Designer Bath and Salem Plumbing Supply, BEVERLY

97 River St., Beverly, 800-649-BATH, designerbath.com

Kitchen Fixtures and Fittings

Editors’ choice

Ferguson, LYNN

Ferguson doesn’t just want to sell you a new sink; they also want to build an enduring relationship. The company is focused on providing responsive, personalized service to every customer, whether you’re just looking for a replacement faucet or planning to change the entire look of your kitchen. As the local branch of a chain with more than 1,800 locations, they also boast an unbeatable selection, so they can totally help you find that sink.

400 Lynn Way, Lynn, 781-592-1200, 781-595-0026, ferguson.com

Kitchen Fixtures and Fittings

Readers’ choice

Frank Webb Home, GLOUCESTER

51 Great Republic Dr., Gloucester, 978-283-3355, frankwebb.com

Lighting

Editors’ choice

Lucia Lighting & Design, LYNN

The centerpiece of Lucia Lighting is its spectacular 10,000-square-foot showroom displaying hundreds of architectural and decorative lighting options in a wide range of styles. The heart of the business, however, is the service: Design consultants with deep knowledge and experience work with every client to create the perfect lighting experience for every space.

311 Western Ave., Lynn, 781-595-0026, lucialighting.com

Lighting

Readers’ choice

Newburyport Lighting, NEWBURYPORT

38R Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-499-9777, newburyportlighting.com

Andrew Spindler Antiques & Design | Photographs by Elise Sinagra

FURNISHINGS

Antiques & Consignments

Editors’ choice

Andrew Spindler Antiques & Design, ESSEX

Andrew Spindler is a dedicated lover of antiques, with a wide and deep knowledge of historical decorative arts and furnishings. The shop that bears his name is a unique and welcoming place where thoughtfully curated pieces from different eras and styles intermingle, inviting exploration and sparking imaginations.

163 Main St., Essex, 978-768-6045, spindlerantiques.com

Antiques & Consignments

Readers’ choice

Andrew Spindler Antiques, ESSEX

Appraisers

Editors’ choice

Manzi Appraisers & Restoration, WOBURN

Manzi’s provides comprehensive service to a diverse clientele, including collectors, galleries, museums, and private individuals for estate appraisals, insurance, appraisals, donation appraisals and so much more.

22 Prospect St. unit 8, Woburn, 617-995-0022, manziappraisers.com

Auction

Editors’ choice

Kaminski Auctions, BEVERLY

Kaminski is headquartered in Beverly, but offers the reach and prestige of an auction house serving international markets and celebrity clients—Martha Stewart and Oprah Winfrey are among the big names they’ve worked with. This combination makes the company an unbeatable source for vintage and antique home furnishings, accessories, and décor that are distinctive and rich with history.

117 Elliot St., Beverly, 978-927-2223, kaminskiauctions.com

Auction

Readers’ choice

Kaminski Auctions, BEVERLY

Circle Furniture | Photographs by Elise Sinagra

Furniture

Editors’ choice

Circle Furniture, MIDDLETON

A small, family-owned company with a big commitment to quality and service, Circle Furniture has the couches, beds, dressers, and desks you need to express your style. Working with American craftspeople—many located in New England—the company pays rigorous attention to quality, sustainability, and timeless design. 237 South Main St., Middleton, 978-777-2690, circlefurniture.com

Furniture

Readers’ choice

Found Design Studio, ESSEX

67 Main St., Essex, 978-890-7180, founddesignstudio.co

Kids’ Furniture

Editors’ choice

Boston Interiors, BURLINGTON

When you’re looking for sturdy and beautiful children’s furniture that you don’t have to assemble yourself, Boston Interiors has exactly what you need. Quality is the company’s guiding principle: They source all of their upholstered and most of their wood pieces from American and Canadian furniture-makers, reducing their carbon footprint and ensuring the highest craftsmanship. You can toss that Allen wrench for good.

15 Third Ave., 2nd fl., Burlington, 781-365-0816, bostoninteriors.com

Kids’ Furniture

Readers’ choice

Boston Interiors, BURLINGTON

Outdoor Furniture

Editors’ choice

The Patio Zone, PEABODY

The Patio Zone’s offerings are carefully curated for style and quality, but that doesn’t mean they’re limited. You’ll find everything here you need to outfit a small patio or an entire outdoor kitchen, including furniture, grills, fire pits, pergolas, hammocks, and more, all sold by low-pressure, high-knowledge sales staff.

150 Newbury St., Peabody, 978-535-9383, patiozone.com

Outdoor Furniture

Readers’ choice

Patio Place @ Ski Haus, WOBURN

2 Elm St., 781-270-2600, woburn, skihaus.com

HOME DECOR

Art

Editors’ choice

Newburyport Art Association, Newburyport

The galleries of the Newburyport Art Association are the ideal destination for distinctive, accomplished art that is unique to the North Shore. Displaying the paintings, photographs, drawings, and sculptures of its more than 500 juried members, as well as other local artists, the art association lets shoppers explore a range of styles and subjects that can’t be found anywhere else.

65 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-8769, newburyportart.org

Art

Readers’ choice

Lee & Co., AMESBURY

7 Market St., Amesbury, 978-979-7828, leeandco.net

Fabrics

Editors’ choice

Zimman’s, Lynn

With more than 50,000 selections in stock—the largest collection of home furnishing fabrics in the country—Zimman’s is never short on options for any décor style or need. And the service is as impressive as the selection: Knowledgeable and collaborative designers help customers navigate their copious choices and find their ideal colors and textures among the abundance.

80 Market St., Lynn, 781-598-9432, zimmans.com

Fabrics

Readers’ choice

Zimman’s, LYNN

Zimman’s | Photographs by Elise Sinagra

Flooring

Editors’ choice

Saulnier Floors, Inc., PEABODY

The largest flooring company on the North Shore, Saulnier has never sacrificed quality or service as it has grown. A wide selection of options, from prefinished hardwoods to luxury vinyl, offers something for every space, and constant investments in equipment, training, and staff ensure complete customer satisfaction and unfailingly high-quality results.

119 Foster St. Building 13, Peabody, 781-595-7232, saulnierfloors.com

Flooring

Readers’ choice

Gordon Rug Company, NEWBURYPORT

149 State St., Newburyport, 978-463-4200, gordonrug.com

Frames

Editors’ choice

Newburyport Framers, NEWBURYPORT

Frames are anything but an afterthought at Newburyport Framers, where highly trained designers and craftspeople hand-build frames to perfectly complement your art and home. Bring your specifications to them, or schedule an in-home consultation to see samples and options in the space they are destined for.

3 Graf Rd., Newburyport, 978-462-0773, newburyportframers.com

Frames

Readers’ choice

Newburyport Framers, NEWBURYPORT

Hearth Products

Editors’ choice

HearthWorks Fireplace Center, NORTH READING

Whether you’re looking for an entirely new gas fireplace, or just to add elegance to an existing hearth with new doors and tools, HearthWorks has the quality selection you need. Friendly sales staff and vetted, highly qualified installers ensure customer satisfaction and plenty of loyal clients.

250 Main St., 978-664-0100, hearth-works.com

Hearth Products

Readers’ choice

HearthWorks Fireplace Center, NORTH READING

Home Accessories

Editors’ choice

The White Barn, ESSEX

The White Barn offers a curated selection of personality-packed pieces to enhance your home, including paintings by local artists, playful textiles, and colorful dishes. With inventory both new and sold on consignment, the mix of products is truly unique. And, true to its name, this shop makes its home in a spacious, wood-beamed barn that makes it a pleasure to browse.

55 John Wise Ave., Essex, 978-890-7160, thewhitebarn.store

Home Accessories

Readers’ choice

Room Tonic, MARBLEHEAD

22B Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, 781-631-5555, roomtonic.com

Rugs

Editors’ choice

Landry & Arcari Rugs & Carpeting, SALEM

The first thing that makes Landry & Arcari stand out is, of course, the rugs, a vast inventory of handwoven rugs imported from Asia. The store then backs its product with high-end services, including installation, cleaning, and restoration. The business is a member of a nonprofit coalition that ensure rugs are made without child labor and helps create educational opportunities for children in South Asia.

63 Flint St., Salem, 978-744-5909, landryandarcari.com

Rugs

Readers’ choice

Gordon Rug Company, NEWBURYPORT

149 State St., Newburyport, 978-463-4200, gordonrug.com

Stone/ Tile

Editors’ choice

Tiles Gone Wild, NEWBURYPORT

The tiles may have gone wild, but the staff at this Newburyport business is as dependable and professional as they come, providing concierge-level attention to customers’ needs and project details. Tile choices range from simple stone to dazzling colors and patterns, allowing homeowners an unparalleled array of options to suit their space and aesthetic.

253 Low St., Newburyport, 978-462-9453, tilesgonewild.com

Stone/ Tile

Readers’ choice (TIE)

Cumar Marble & Granite, EVERETT

Tile By Design, DANVERS

Wallcoverings

Editors’ choice

Gianna Design Group, NORTH ANDOVER

Gianna Design Group offers unmatched selection and quality in wallcoverings. Working with a range of vetted international brands, the firm can connect you to traditional florals, modern murals, textured papers, and just about any other design you can imagine.

1001 Osgood St., North Andover, 978-655-7455, giannadesigngroup.com

Wallcoverings

Readers’ choice

Found Design Studio, ESSEX

67 Main St., Essex, 978-890-7180, founddesignstudio.co

Window Treatments

Editors’ choice

Zimman’s, LYNN

Zimman’s pairs its jaw-dropping selection of fabrics—they keep more than 50,000 styles in stock—with high-end service to create custom window treatments perfect for each individual space. Experienced consultants work with clients to find the right fabric and design, then arrange for in-home measurements and installation, to ensure the final product looks as good on your windows as it does in your vision.

80 Market St., Lynn, 781-598-9432, zimmans.com

Window Treatments

Readers’ choice

Cebula Design, NEWBURYPORT

18 Liberty St., Newburyport, 978-462-6984, cebuladesign.com

OUTDOORS

Decking Design

Editors’ choice

WORKS by Jesse DeBenedictis, BEVERLY

As a design-build firm, WORKS places continual improvement at the heart of everything it does. When it comes to outdoor living, that means the firm has taken the time to understand the particular challenges created by the New England climate and developed a comprehensive knowledge of materials and techniques to design beautiful, durable decks and patios.

90 Park St., Beverly, 978-291-7601, worksbyjd.com

Decking Design

Readers’ choice

SEAL-A-DECK, PEABODY

58 Pulaski St., Mills 58/ B4-5, Peabody, 978-538-7325, sealadeck.com

Decking Materials

Editors’ choice

North Shore Deck Builders, SALEM

North Shore Deck Builders use only the highest quality materials, both for the surfaces you see, and the just-as-important supporting structures. The company’s depth of experience means they are experts at helping homeowners choose materials that balance aesthetics and durability for years of outdoor living.

81 Washington St. Salem, 978-490-1131, northshoredeckbuilders.com

Decking Materials

Readers’ choice

SEAL-A-DECK, PEABODY

58 Pulaski St., B4-5, Peabody, 978-538-7325, sealadeck.com

Garden Center

Editors’ choice

Corliss Brothers Garden Center and Nursery, IPSWICH

Walking through the rich displays of colors and textures at Corliss is a sure way to fire up your horticultural imagination – and help bring those dreams to life. High-quality, seasonally appropriate plants; a comprehensive selection of soils and compost; and knowledgeable, helpful staff set customers up for gardening success.

31 Essex Rd., Ipswich, 978-356-5422, corlissbrothers.com

Garden Center

Readers’ choice

McCue Garden Center, WOBURN

200 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, 781-933-1385, mccuegardencenter.com

Garden Designer

Editors’ choice

Matthew Cunningham Landscape Design, STONEHAM

For this firm, gardens are not merely collections of pretty plants: They are extensions of the indoor spaces in which families live their lives. This design philosophy leads to the creation of beautiful, meaningful spaces that complement clients’ lifestyles and the existing architecture of the property.

411 Main St., Stoneham, 617-905-2246, matthew-cunningham.com

Garden Designer

Readers’ choice

Andover Landscape, ANDOVER

90 Main St., Andover, 978-475-8138, andoverlandscape.com

Hardscaping Materials

Editors’ choice

Tewksbury Masonry, TEWKSBURY

Easy to underestimate, but essential to the look and feel of a landscape design, the right hardscaping materials can elevate a home’s exterior. Tewksbury Masonry’s extensive selection of pavers, blocks, and veneers makes it easy to find the right look for your home, while their collaborative, respectful service creates a seamless process from beginning to end.

1585 Shawsheen St., Tewksbury, 978-640-1007, tewksburymasonry.com

Hardscaping Materials

Readers’ choice

M. O’Mahoney Company, LAWRENCE

175 Market St., Lawrence, 978-686-6149, momahoney.com

HARDSCAPING SERVICES

Editors’ choice

Comak Bros. Landscaping, PEABODY

What makes Comak Bros. stand out is the company’s dedication to creating happy customers from the first phone call until the final stone is placed. Talented staff help turn clients’ visions into firm plans, then highly trained installers make sure the vision is fully realized.

647 Lowell St., Peabody, 978-535-1227, comakbros.com

HARDSCAPING SERVICES

Readers’ choice

EJ Paving, METHUEN

101 Lindberg Ave., Methuen, 978-686-4500, ejpaving.com

Landscape Architect

Editors’ choice

Gregory Lombardi Design, NORTH BILLERICA

Designers at this firm start with traditional and time-tested principles of order and proportion, then interpret these concepts to imagine outdoor spaces that harmonize with clients’ homes and lifestyles. Rather than push one preferred style, the designers are adaptable, using a range of inspirations to create each client’s ideal landscape.

221 Boston Rd., North Billerica, 617-492-2808, lombardidesign.com

Landscape Architect

Readers’ choice

ZEN Associates Inc., WOBURN

10 Micro Dr., Woburn, 800-834-6654, zenassociates.com

Landscaping Services

Editors’ choice

ND Landscape Inc., GEORGETOWN

ND Landscape is a premier property landscaper in the region. For residential clients, that means the company has the equipment, depth of knowledge, and breadth of experience to execute high-caliber landscape installations and maintain them impeccably.

2 Martel Way, Georgetown, 978-662-7251, ndlandscape.com

Landscaping Services

Readers’ choice

Down East Landscape Construction Design, PEABODY

94 Foster St., Peabody, 978-531-0027, downeastlandscaping.com

Outdoor Kitchen

Editors’ choice

Martignetti Enterprises, WOBURN

Martignetti offers pre-designed layouts and custom design services to help clients visualize their dream outdoor kitchen. They then provide the stonework, furniture, ovens and grills, lighting, and more to bring this vision to life.

29 High St., Woburn, 781-935-6677, martignetti.us

Outdoor Kitchen

Readers’ choice

Comak Bros. Landscaping, PEABODY

647 Lowell St., Peabody, 978-535-1227, comakbros.com

Outdoor, Specialty

Editors’ choice

360 SportsScapes, BEVERLY

Adding specialty playing surfaces to your yard requires specialist knowledge. 360 SportsScapes provides this expertise, whether you’re looking for a putting green, a basketball hoop, or a pickleball court. Knowledgeable staff determine the best surfaces and equipment for clients’ needs, and skilled installers bring those dreams to life.

100 Cummings Ctr., Beverly, 877-937-4360, 360sportscapes.com

Outdoor, Specialty

Readers’ choice

SLS Outdoor Living, ROWLEY

421 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley, 978-948-7701, sls-outdoorliving.com

Pools

Editors’ choice

Gibraltar Pools, TOPSFIELD

Gibraltar Pools makes it simple—and more affordable than one might think—to indulge in the ultimate backyard luxury. Its products are so well-engineered to withstand years of use and weather, even in New England, that many of the pools in installed in the 1980s are still in use today. And friendly, responsive service adds a splash of extra satisfaction ot the customer experience.

435 Boston St., Topsfield, 800-872-7946, usaswim.com

Pools

Readers’ choice

Andover Landscape Design & Construction, ANDOVER

90 Main St., Andover, 978-475-8138, andoverlandscape.com

Andover Landscape Design & Construction | Photographs by Megan Holloway

Stonework Masons

Editors’ choice

Raffaele Construction, SWAMPSCOTT

Following stonework traditions hundreds of years old, Raffaele hand cuts each piece of stone before placing it to ensure a perfect fit and beautifully organic look. While their techniques are timeless, their work is fully modern: The company’s talented designers can create any design from the classic to the contemporary.

233 Burrill St., Swampscott, 781-598-5989, raffaeleconstruction.com

Stonework Masons

Readers’ choice (TIE)

ND Landscape Inc., GEORGETOWN

2 Martel Way, Georgetown, 978-662-7251, ndlandscape.com

Martignetti Enterprises, WOBURN

29 High St., Woburn, 781-935-6677, martignetti.us

Water Features

Editors’ choice

ZEN Associates Inc., WOBURN

Following a Japanese-inspired philosophy that centers harmony and balance, ZEN Associates creates water features that are more than mere ponds and fountains: They are unique installations that connect to nature and engage the senses. The design team works closely with homeowners to dream up elements that complement the landscape and architecture.

10 Micro Dr., Woburn, 800-834-6654, zenassociates.com

Water Feature

Readers’ choice

Andover Landscape ANDOVER

90 Main St., Andover, 978-475-8138, andoverlandscape.com

SMART HOME

Home Automation

Editors’ choice

Stalgrid Technologies, NEWBURYPORT

The Stalgrid team simplifies the complex process of automating a smart home to make it easy to make your life easier. From initial consultations, through installation, to ongoing maintenance, Stalgrid creates a seamless process for integrating audio-video systems, security, and home automation.

2 Liberty St., Newburyport, 781-205-9007, stalgrid.com

Home Automation

Readers’ choice

Stalgrid Technologies, NEWBURYPORT

Home Theater Associates and System 7 win for best Home Theater | Photograph by Shutterstock

Home Theater

Editors’ choice

Home Theater Associates, HAMILTON

From a simple TV installation to a complex set-up including screens, speakers, and lighting control, Home Theater Associates approaches every job with a dedication to professionalism, punctuality, and getting it right. Attention to detail is their hallmark—they’ll even help you get the color of your seating and your airflow just right for an immersive theater experience.

21 Harris Ave., Hamilton, 978-653-4018, hometheatreassociates.com

Home Theater

Readers’ choice

System 7, DANVERS

Solar

Editors’ choice

Solaris Renewables, DANVERS

Federal renewable energy tax credits are about to expire, and Massachusetts recently updated it solar incentives, but Solaris keeps up to date on all these changes, so it can provide customers the most current information and options. This knowledge is backed up by the team’s decades of experienceh—they’ve installed thousands of systems throughout the region.

3 Electronics Ave., Danvers, 781-219-0719, solarisrenewables.com

Solar

Readers’ choice

BD Electrical and Solar, HAMILTON

22 Ortins Rd., Hamilton, 508-617-0800, bdelectrical.services

WATER FILTRATION SYSTEMS

Editors’ choice

Blue Ribbon Water, NEWBURYPORT

The key to Blue Ribbon’s success is its personalized approach, analyzing the impurities and contaminants in each home’s water, then recommending the whole-home filtration system that will best deal with those concerns. The company’s commitment to transparency and education means customers understand what they’re paying for and why.

Newburyport, 877-410-1793, blueribbonwater.com

WATER FILTRATION SYSTEMS

Readers’ choice

Blue Ribbon Water, NEWBURYPORT

SPACES

Bath Design

Editors’ choice

McGuire + Co. Kitchen + Bath, WAKEFIELD

Perhaps the most purely functional room in the house, the bathroom can also be an escape from the outside world. McGuire knows how to strike this balance, creating spaces that both meet practical needs and welcome you to relax whether you’re brushing your teeth or soaking in a long bath.

486 Main St., Wakefield, 781-243-4141, mcguirekitchenbath.com

Bath Design

Readers’ choice

Kelley Elizabeth Interiors, BURLINGTON

Burlington, 508-574-8233, kelleyelizabethinteriors.com

Interior Design/ Contemporary

Editors’ choice

Justine Sterling Design, STONEHAM

For Justine Sterling, interior design is more than just pretty furniture and striking color: It’s about creating a home. To that end, Sterling and her team have devised a process for working with clients to create designs that incorporate their personalities, interests, and needs. Her portfolio of striking, unique homes is a testament to its success.

380 Main St., Suite 401, Stoneham, 781-620-0416, justinesterling.com

Interior Design/ Contemporary

Readers’ choice

SV Design, BEVERLY

126 Dodge St., Beverly, 978-927-3745, svdesign.com

Interior Design/ Traditional

Editors’ choice (TIE)

SLC Interiors, HAMILTON

Elegance and refinement are the hallmarks of SLC designs, which prides itself on creating comprehensive compositions in which every detail works together to create artful living spaces. Within these uncompromising standards, designers collaborate with clients to ensure each home expresses the client’s aesthetic vision.

264 Bay Rd., Hamilton, 978-468-4330, slcinteriors.com

Honey Collins Interiors, ESSEX

Honey Collins’s design philosophy embraces antiques, vintage elements, and classic pieces enlivened with splashes of bold color and texture that bring timeless looks into the present day. The results are warm and welcoming spaces that feel thoughtful but never stuffy.

76 Western Ave., Essex, 978-758-1145, lwcinteriors.com

Interior Design/ Traditional

Readers’ choice

Cummings Architecture + Interiors, IPSWICH

57 South Main St., Ipswich, 978-356-5026, cummingsarchitectureinteriors.com

Honey Collins Interiors | Photograph by Sarah Winchester

Interior Design/ Transitional

Editors’ choice

Holly Gagne Interior Design, ROWLEY

Holly Gagne’s design ethos is inspired by the natural world, incorporating organic colors, lines, and materials, and maximizing the impact of light. Using drawings, mood boards, and sample materials, they ensure clients can truly understand the visual impact of their decisions. Once the design is set, the firm executes the plan, from comparison shopping to final installation.

136 Fenno Dr., Rowley, 978-432-1337, hollygagne.com

Interior Design/ Transitional

Readers’ choice

Kristina Crestin Design, MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

7 Summer St., Manchester-by-the-sea, 978-890-7186, kristinacrestindesign.com

Kristina Crestin Design | Photographs by Jared Kuzia

Kitchen Designer

Editors’ Choice

Kristina Crestin Design, MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

Well known for her appearance on HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer, Kristina Crestin brings her signature polished take on traditional styles to non-televised customers throughout the region as well. Crestin infuses her unique energy into every project, but works collaboratively with clients to create custom, personalized spaces.

7 Summer St., Manchester, 978-890-7186, kristinacrestindesign.com

Kitchen Designer

Readers’ Choice

McCormick Kitchens & Baths, SAUGUS

1161 Broadway, Saugus, 781-231-4200, mccormick-kitchens.com

Personal Organizer

Editors’ choice

Nested Organization & Design, BOXFORD

The team at Nested approaches every job with the understanding that the pressures and emotions involved in organizing a home go far beyond the logistics of what items to keep where. So they bring a solutions-oriented mindset, and, of course, organizational skills to every closet they design and garage they unclutter.

Boxford, 978-239-6800, nestedod.com

Personal Organizer

Readers’ choice

Nested Organization & Design, BOXFORD

Storage, Specialty

Editors’ choice

Nested Organization & Design Inc., BOXFORD

Need your family keepsakes safely stored? Want some professional help to get your college student sorted and packed for the big move to campus? When your organizational needs are a little more niche than a chaotic closet or a neglected junk room, Nested offers customized services back by deep experience to help you achieve more order, and more peace of mind.

Boxford, 978-239-6800, nestedod.com

Storage, Specialty

Readers’ choice

Make Peace with Organizing, MARBLEHEAD

Marblehead, 857-205-4072, makepeacewithorganizing.com