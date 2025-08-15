The North Shore community came out in full force to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Best of the North Shore (BONS) last night at Danversport. And what a night it was: The band Soul of Boston and DJ Chris Roxx kept the music flowing as more than 40 restaurants and bars served samples of the region’s best cuisine and cocktails. The evening honored over 250 local businesses in categories ranging from best burger and steak to best salon and boutique. All of the winners are featured in Northshore magazine’s August issue.

Celebrities Billy Costa and Jenny Johnston of NECN’s Dining Playbook served as guest hosts for the evening, interviewing attendees and offering opening remarks and the winners’ toast, along with Northshore magazine’s CEO Rick Sedler, Publisher Paul Reulbach, and Editor Nancy Berry. The atmosphere was fun and festive as over 1,300 guests mingled, danced, dined, and sipped under the stars throughout this perfect summer night.

Seen in the crowd during the evening were TV personalities Kim Carrigan, Maria Sansone, and Anna Rossi. Also in attendance were Bill Hanney and Karen Nascembeni of the North Shore Music Theatre and radio personality Sue Tabb.

We would like once again to congratulate all of the 2025 BONS winners and to thank all of the sponsors, including Herb Chambers, Beauport Hospitality Group, and Oyster Harbors Marine. The evening was in support of the Essex County Community Foundation, an organization that inspires philanthropy and strengthens the communities of Essex County by managing charitable assets, supporting nonprofits, and engaging in strategic community leadership initiatives.

If you’d like to license high-resolution versions of any event photos for full usage, please complete this form.

