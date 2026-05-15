On Wednesday, May 13, Northshore Home welcomed a sold-out audience to Tupper Manor in Beverly for Design in Dialogue: Reimagining a New England Farmhouse, a live panel discussion exploring the thoughtful transformation of an 1840s Greek Revival farmhouse on the North Shore along with a night of networking and fun.

Moderated by Northshore Home editor Nancy E. Berry, the evening brought together the creative team behind the home’s remarkable renovation, including homeowner Hanna Marino, architect Benjamin Nutter, landscape architect Peter White of ZEN Associates, interior designer Kelly Healy, and builder Garrett Moynihan of Howell Custom Building Group.

Set against the backdrop of Tupper Manor, guests gathered for cocktails, small bites, and networking before settling in for a candid and engaging conversation centered on the collaborative process behind the project. Throughout the discussion, panelists shared behind-the-scenes insights into balancing historic preservation with the realities of modern family living, revealing how architecture, interiors, landscape, and construction worked together to create a home that feels both timeless and deeply personal.

The conversation highlighted the complexity of renovating older homes, from uncovering structural surprises during construction to thoughtfully integrating new additions without compromising the farmhouse’s original character. Panelists repeatedly emphasized the importance of trust, communication, and interdisciplinary collaboration throughout the process.

Particularly compelling were discussions around how the landscape design softened the transition between old and new architecture, how interior spaces were layered with collected furnishings and personal history, and how craftsmanship played a critical role in preserving the home’s architectural integrity.

The event also underscored the growing interest in design-centered conversations within the regional architecture and building community. Attendees included architects, interior designers, builders, and industry professionals who remained after the panel to continue conversations and build new professional connections.

The evening was made possible through the support of participating sponsors and industry partners:

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