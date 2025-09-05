In celebrating 20 years of Best of the North Shore (BONS), we wanted to celebrate 20 of our top awardees throughout the years! Congratulations to these Hall of Fame recipients for consistently bringing excellence to the North Shore! Read more about them below!

Photograph By Joe Ferraro

A&J King Artisan Bakers, Salem

Placing an emphasis on local ingredients, Andy and Jackie King’s titular bakery, A&J King, mills whole grains for their popular carbs in-house. Their breads, pastries, cakes, pies, and other baked goods offer the ultimate in freshness and quality. Alongside online orders, patrons can order a so-called “Neighbor Loaf,” which offers a charitable donation—in the form of a loaf of bread, of course, donated to the Salem Pantry, and with flour milled locally, so that even more money stays in the community.

48 Central St., Salem, 978-744-4881, ajkingbakery.com

Agawam Diner I Photograph By Joel Laino

Agawam Diner, Rowley

Agawam’s dining car has held court in Rowley since 1970, though the restaurant itself goes back 85 years—and this always-busy joint shows no signs of slowing. Regulars know that breakfast is served all day long; it’s the place to be if you fancy a short stack, eggs made to order, or a proper side of bacon. The coffee is always hot, the service hospitable, and the bill relatively low. Just remember to bring cash, and don’t forget to order a slice of pie on the way out.

166 Newburyport Tpke., Rowley, 978-948-7780, theagawamdiner.com

Beauport Hotel I Photograph By Shawn Henry

Beauport Hotel Gloucester, Gloucester

Located in one of the most historic neighborhoods on Gloucester’s working waterfront, the Beauport Hotel merges local character and unabashed luxury. Thoughtfully decorated rooms with picturesque views of the harbor or the city offer unparalleled comfort; an adults only rooftop pool and bar is the perfect place to unwind; and complimentary bike loans make it easy to explore the area. Tying it all together is the impeccable service provided by the seasoned hospitality staff.

55 Commercial St., Gloucester, 978-282-0008, beauporthotel.com

BodiScience Wellness Center & Spa I Photograph By Elise Sinagra

BodiScience Wellness Center & Spa, Beverly

A facial is more than just a facial at BodiScience, which offers services rooted in Ayurvedic principles and Traditional Chinese Medicine that aim to align body, mind, and spirit. While you’ll certainly leave glowing and feeling refreshed, you’ll also feel their ethos of beauty and wellness from the inside out, with a sense of peace and serenity. Choose from services like the 5-Clay Stimulating Facial, the Lymphatic Stimulating Facial, and more.

100 Cummings Center, Ste. 101D, Beverly, 978-927-9909, bodiscience.com

Alan Gibeley I Photograph By Anthony Tieuli

Giblees, Danvers

Giblees has been the North Shore’s top spot for suits, tuxes, and other formalwear, but it excels in dressing men for any occasion. In fact, owner Alan Gibeley received the 2024 Specialty Merchant of the Year award from the renowned menswear publication, MR magazine. Shop Giblees to elevate your style with pieces from brands like Peter Millar, Meyer, Johnnie-O, and more.

85 Andover St., Danvers, 978-774-4080, giblees.com

Hip Baby Gear I Photograph By Elise Sinagra

Hip Baby Gear, Marblehead

You’ll find everything you need for bringing home baby at Hip Baby Gear, from bedding and furniture for the nursery; to strollers and car seats; to the cutest clothing, books, and toys. There are even goodies just for mom, like personal care products and pregnancy pillows. Create a registry for your new addition, shop for your fave littles, and find expert advice, all in one spot.

118 Washington St., Marblehead, 781-631-5556, hipbabygear.com

Photograph By Sarah Jordan McCaffery

Interlocks Salon & MedSPA, Newburyport

Whether it’s a free, 30-minute consultation to “play” at the makeup counter and learn a new trick or two, a special occasion makeup application, or getting bridal glam for your big day with award-winning makeup artist Robin Liebowitz, INTERLOCKS Salon offers all that and more. The salon also uses high-end products, like NARS and Glo Minerals, and offers additional services, including makeup lessons, bridal trials, and lash application.

58 Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-465-3010, interlockssalon.com

Long’s Jewelers, Burlington & Peabody

With locations throughout greater Boston, including North Shore shops in Peabody and the flagship in Burlington, Long’s is a fantastic choice for watches for men and women. It’s an authorized retailer for brands like Rolex, Cartier, Omega, and TAG Heuer; is part of the Rolex certified pre-owned network; and offers watch repair services.

60A South Ave., Burlington, 781-272-5400, longsjewelers.com

Bill Hanney of North Shore Music Theatre I Photograph By Elise Sinagra

North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly

A regional institution, the North Shore Music Theatre presents professional dramatic productions in an arena-style theater for an immersive and compelling experience. Though the theater was originally part of the summer stock touring circuit, every show today is produced locally for a unique theatrical experience. The theater now operates year-round offering education programs, children’s shows, and a concert series in addition to enduring Broadway favorites, and beloved classics including its annual rendition of A Christmas Carol, which has become a North Shore tradition.

54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, 978-232-7200, nsmt.org

Photograph By Elise Sinagra

Pellana Prime Steakhouse, Peabody

A multiyear winner of Wine Spectator’s Best Award of Excellence, Pellana offers a broad menu that hits every note: steaks, seafood, sides, and plenty more. Traditionalists will find a chilled shellfish platter, of course, as well as lots of steaks and chops. Any can be topped with a lobster tail or baked shrimp, or served Oscar-style, for a little added old-school whimsy.

9 Rear Sylvan St., Peabody, 978-531-4800, pellanasteakhouse.com

Photograph By Shutterstock

Peabody Essex Museum, Salem

A visit to the Peabody Essex is a thought-provoking opportunity to explore global art, culture, and history, and the way they are all linked. While the collections include artifacts that are hundreds of years old, the museum also embraces the modern, incorporating multimedia and interactive elements in its exhibitions. Visitor favorites include the frequently updated fashion exhibit, the rebuilt 17th century Chinese house, and All the Flowers Are for Me, an immersive installation of light and shadow.

161 Essex St., Salem, 978-745-9500, pem.org

Richardson’s Ice Cream I Photograph By Fawn DeViney

Richardson’s Ice Cream, Middleton

This Middleton icon has been making ice cream since 1952, though the dairy farm has a much longer history. The Middleton location offers miniature golf and batting cages through the separately operated Golf Country, in addition to plenty of ice cream flavors to choose from. It’s an icon for a reason, and the ultimate New England summer experience.

156 South Main St. (Rte. 114), Middleton, 978-774-5450, richardsonsicecream.com

Photograph By Elise Sinagra

RN Esthetics, Lynnfield, Salem and Newburyport

A woman–and nurse practitioner–owned business with three locations, including Lynnfield, Salem, and Newburyport, RN Esthetics is the North Shore’s go-to medical aesthetics practice. It offers injectable services, like fillers, Botox, and others; dermaplaning; hair restoration; a medical weight loss program; bioidentical hormone therapy; and so many more services to bring out your best, healthiest, and most confident self.

40 Salem St., Bldg. 3, Lynnfield, 781-587-1403, rnesthetics.com

Photograph By Shutterstock

Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport

The Shalin Liu Performance Center is a truly special destination for live music. First, there’s the venue itself: A 330-seat concert hall adorned with wood and stone that reflect the natural beauty of the area and contribute to the impeccable acoustics. A giant picture window looks out onto the beauty of Sandy Bay. Then, there’s the music itself. Rockport Music schedules an impressive lineup of folk, roots, classical, jazz, world, and pop performers that enrich, delight, and inspire.

37 Main St., Rockport, 978-546-7391, rockportmusic.org

Photograph By Doug Levy

Royal Jewelers, Andover

Boasting a 5,000-square-foot boutique showroom, jewelers with decades of experience, and a beautiful selection of fine pieces, it’s no wonder that the family-owned and operated Royal Jewelers is the best in the biz. Shop watches from brands like Cartier; timeless diamond pieces from the Royal Collection; gorgeous estate jewelry; bridal collections; earrings, bracelets, and more.

58 Main St., Andover, 978-475-3330, royaljewelers.com

Photograph By Google Maps

Salon Invi, Andover

With Chris Kishy’s industry knowledge; a team of expert stylists that focus only on hair; and luxurious extras like indulgent massage chairs, Salon Invi will get you gorgeous and make sure you have a great time doing it. Relax and get pampered with their color, cut, styling, and other hair services.

28 Chestnut St., Andover, 978-378-3333, saloninvi.com

Photograph By Sarah Jordan McCaffery

SoleAmour, Andover & Winchester

SoleAmour is a fashion lover’s dream, and that’s especially true when it comes to its collection of boutique, hard-to-find shoes from around the world, particularly Italy and Spain, where the leather craftsmanship is second to none. Shop SoleAmour to find gorgeous shoes that are not only stylish, but comfortable and well-made, like handcrafted boots, beaded slides, platform sandals, sexy slingbacks, and chic sneakers. However, SoleAmour has much more on offer than shoes. You can also find the latest women’s fashion apparel including a great collection of jeans either in Andover or at its Winchester and Newton locations.

8 Main St., Andover, 978-409-1541, soleamour.com

Photograph By Elise Sinagra

Todd Rogers Eyewear, Andover

From the moment you step into Todd Rogers Eyewear, with its cool vintage décor and cheeky humor, you know you’ve found someplace special. It’s a one-stop shop for all things optical, as well as a boutique featuring expert staff and a selection of stylish eyewear for all occasions, designed by owner Todd Berberian himself.

18 Park St., Andover, 978-749-7300, toddrogerseyewear.com

Photograph By Sarah Jordan McCaffery

Winfrey’s Fudge & Chocolates, Rowley

When your sweet tooth craves a little variety, Winfrey’s is your spot. The second-generation family business offers 23 flavors of fudge cooked in copper kettles using butter and cream from a local dairy. Still want more? Choose from their selection of more than 100 different chocolates.

40 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley, 978-948-7448, winfreys.com

Photograph By Anthony Tieuli

Woodman’s of Essex, Essex

Woodman’s classic clam chowder is made with a thinner base. The iconic Essex restaurant uses no flour and no thickeners. It’s just minced onion, minced clam, cream, butter, salt, and pepper, allowing the natural flavor of the bivalve to shine through.

119 Main St., Essex, 978-768-6451, woodmans.com