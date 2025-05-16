The North Shore design industry came out in full force to celebrate Northshore Home magazine’s spring home event at Floriana at the Hellenic Center in Ipswich, Massachusetts. The event kicked off with a lively discussion between Northshore Home editor Nancy Berry and internationally renowned interior designer, Beth Webb. As a former art dealer, Beth shared her insights on the intersection of the art world and interior design, the collaborative process, and how she approaches her projects to create beautiful, light-filled, functional spaces. The talk was followed by a book signing of her latest book Embracing Beauty.

The festive networking event was a who’s who in the Boston Design world. Kristina Crestin of HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer fame was in attendance along with Susan Howell of Howell Custom Building Group, Stephen Payne and Lee Reid of Payne Bouchier Fine Builders, Dan and Maureen Gordon of Dan Gordon Landscape Architects, Kathleen O’Connor of SV Design, and Jenn Sanborn of Sacris Design.

Northshore Home would like to thank the sponsors of this event: Preferred Air, Nested, Renewal by Andersen, Cavalla Studios, Manzi Appraisers & Restoration, Dorald Design & Construction, LLC, Dazy Florals, and Cranney Home Services.



