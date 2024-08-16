Last night, over 1,000 partygoers came out to celebrate the Best of the North Shore (BONS) award winners on the water at the beautiful Danversport.

The energy was electric throughout the event. Guests enjoyed an extraordinary evening filled with gourmet cuisine, incredible cocktails, and entertainment overlooking the marina. Soul of Boston got the party started on the dance floor while guests enjoyed photo booths, contests, and games.

Beauport Hotel created a vignette on the upper deck, serving oysters, tuna tartare, and a delicious signature cocktail. Bosa restaurant also welcomed guests with an elixir and small bites.

The event also included a Home Pavilion featuring CIB Custom Homes, OLSON LEWIS + Architects, Lucia Lighting, Renewal by Anderson, and Bemister’s Pool and Patio with a Tito’s Vodka shot bar. VIPs attending experienced a private tent, full bar, and award-winning catering.

It was truly the event of the summer on the North Shore!

Visit our Instagram page for more images and videos from the fantastic celebration.