Congratulations to all the BONS 2024 winners! We had so much fun putting this issue together—and with more than 150,000 Readers’ Choice votes, the competition was tough.

The Best of the North Shore is split across six categories—DINE, DRINK, RENEW, PLAY, SHOP, and LIVE—and each category has several subcategories to choose from.

This year there were a record number of ties in Readers’ Choice votes throughout the various categories, so we thought it only fair also to award a few ties in certain Editors’ Choice picks. One category we thought was particularly deserving was general excellence in restaurants, where we awarded tops honors to four eateries, including seasonal and casual spots. Check out the DINE section to see our favorites.

Although BONS is a competition for the best pizza, fried clams, tap room, beach, museum, park, and much more, I feel it still brings our community a sense of camaraderie. A little friendly competition is healthy!

We are now excited once again to host the event of the summer on August 15 at Danversport. If you haven’t scored tickets yet, there’s still time—just click here. We look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones. See you there!