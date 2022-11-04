Ales Over ALS: A Crafter’s Delight, a fundraiser to support people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (or ALS), will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at scenic Lake House at Centennial Grove in Essex. All proceeds will go directly to Cape Cod-based charity Compassionate Care ALS.

Admission includes a chance to relax and mingle lakeside while enjoying fresh craft beer from local brewers Essex County, Great Marsh, Ipswich Ale, and True North as well as tacos and sausage, pepper, and onion sandwiches from Woodman’s and appetizers, salad, and desserts from Hingham caterer Kate’s Table. Area band Northwest Fox will provide live music and a homebrew tasting and competition will be judged by an expert panel.

Compassionate Care ALS was founded in 2003 to help support patients diagnosed with ALS as well as their families, caregivers, and communities. The organization provides resources including equipment, educational opportunities, Medicare/Medicaid assistance, communication assistance, guidance and awareness with regards to living with ALS, caregiving, and exploring end-of-life when invited. The group offers an innovative approach to delivering support and services to clients, tailored to the needs of each individual and their support network.

ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord, causing increasing muscle weakness, paralysis, and eventually death.

Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased at the CCALS website.