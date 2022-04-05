The Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association will be running its annual Great Chefs event between April 4 and 14, offering locals to chance to explore some of the best restaurants in the greater Newburyport area.

Participants purchase a ticket for $60 and the voucher can be redeemed for a two or three-course meal that the 14 participating restaurants developed exclusively for the Great Chefs event. Guests might dip fried pickles in chipotle aioli at American BBQ in Rowley, dine on veal marsala at Amesbury’s Ristorante Molise, or indulge in chocolate mousse at Newburyport’s Loretta. Full menus are available online.

Guests can dine-in or takeout. Half of the proceeds from the voucher go directly back to the local restaurant, and the other half support Anna Jaques Hospital, a 119-bed not-for-profit community hospital serving the Merrimack Valley, North Shore and Southern New Hampshire. Vouchers must be used during the event dates.

Supporters can also choose to donate a meal for front-line health care workers at Anna Jaques Hospital who have helped keep the community stay safe during the pandemic. Interested hospital employees will be entered into a raffle to receive a donated voucher.

Participating restaurants include:

Amesbury: Barking Dog, Blue Moon, Phat Cats Bistro, and Ristorante Molise

Salisbury: Capri Seaside Italian Kitchen and Seaglass Restaurant

Newburyport: Brine, Loretta, Metzy’s Cantina, Michael’s Harborside, Mission Oak Grill, Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante, and Sea Level Oyster Bar

Rowley: The American BBQ

“The Great Chefs event is a fun and casual way to try one of the many wonderful restaurants in our area and help support them at a time when many restaurants are struggling,” said Sheryl Blair, chairperson of Great Chefs. “It is wonderful to see the community come together to support our healthcare workers as well as our restaurants.”

“We appreciate all of the wonderful sponsors who support this event. We are so grateful for their contributions to help make this event a huge success year after year,” said Mary Ann Abbott, president of the executive board of the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association.

The Great Chefs event also includes an online auction that will feature items such as mystery bags, a weekend at the Beauport Hotel Gloucester, a chocolate making class, tickets to a Yankee Homecoming Fireworks dinner, and many more items.

There is also a raffle for a $5,000 travel voucher to use towards an exciting vacation. Please contact Mary Ann Abbott at abbott5@comcast.net to purchase a ticket. Tickets are $50 each and a limited number will be sold.

We thank our lead sponsors Beth Israel Lahey Health and BankProv along with other event sponsors including People’s United Bank, Institution for Savings, The Newburyport Bank, ICL Autos and Honda North, and the Salem Five.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/GreatChefs2022.