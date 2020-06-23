Anna Jaques Hospital, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH), has resumed non-urgent, elective surgeries, procedures, and clinic visits following the state’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Anna Jaques announced the launch of BILH Safe Care, a set of rigorous standards to protect the health and safety of patients, visitors, and staff.

As part of the state’s phased re-opening plan, Anna Jaques is again providing a broad range of elective inpatient and outpatient procedures and services. Providers and staff are excited to be back to caring for the hospital’s broad population of patients.

Anna Jaques encourages patients not to delay the care they need. Patients should contact their primary care provider or specialist for more information and to schedule an appointment.

“For almost three full months, we have had a singular focus at Anna Jaques: responding to COVID-19. Now, we have reached a point where we can safely return to providing much-needed in-person services with many precautions and safety measures in place to protect our patients and staff,” said Mark Goldstein, president of Anna Jaques Hospital.

“Our extraordinary providers and staff continue to stand ready to meet the broad range of health care needs of our patients and community.”

In addition to resuming the vast majority of health care options, Anna Jaques will also welcome visitors on a limited basis. Effective June 18, patients may have one visitor at a time during visiting hours which run 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Visitors are also now able to bring flowers when visiting a patient and/or have flowers delivered to the hospital.

“It may seem like a small thing, but these supportive gestures have been greatly missed by patients these last months,” said Mr. Goldstein.

Now in place at Anna Jaques, BILH Safe Care combines new processes, standards, and technologies to promote patient safety, including:

– A three-point symptom check to confirm patients are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 before their in-person visit, as well as daily symptom checks for staff

– Separate care areas for patients with symptoms or a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the past 21 days

– Universal masking requirements for patients, escorts, and staff

– Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of exam rooms, high-touch areas, and common spaces

– Redesigned spaces to accommodate touch-free check-in and check-out, physical distancing, and safe pedestrian traffic flow

For the latest information about Anna Jaques is keeping patients and staff safe, telehealth options, visiting hours, and other details, visit www.ajh.org.