Lynn’s acclaimed restaurant The Blue Ox is collaborating with neighbor Bent Water Brewing Co. to bring four of the brewery’s craft ales to the eatery’s taps for one night only. Bent Water’s Thunder Funk IPA, Dort Cloud Dortmunder-style Lager, Supercharger NE IPA, and Jolene Porter will be flowing, and Bent Water representatives will be handing out samples and answering any questions throughout the evening. Customers who order a Bent Water beer during the tap takeover will receive a branded glass to take home.

To complement the beer offerings, The Blue Ox has also crafted a new special dish: Sin City Poutine, a delicious combination of hand-cut fries, cheese curds, smoky bacon lardons, and roasted chicken gravy, all topped with a sweet and sour glaze that features Bent Water’s Jolene Porter.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 3. Reservations for the tap takeover can be made through The Blue Ox’s website.

Sin City poutine | photograph courtesy of Bent Water Brewing Co.

The four featured brews will showcase a variety of Bent Water’s styles:

Thunder Funk is Bent Water Brewing’s nod to the classic West Coast Style IPA, with citrus and pine flavors, and a hoppy bite. It is one of the pillars of the world-class Bent Water IPA portfolio.

Dort Cloud is a limited release and Bent Water’s take on the pale lager that hails from Dortmund, Germany. This Dortmunder is somewhat maltier and darker gold than pilsner and balanced by a solid hop bitterness and noble hop aroma.

Supercharger, part of Bent Water’s Lynn Tribute Series, is a New England IPA that nods to the first American jet engine, which was manufactured in Lynn in 1941.

And Jolene, a true Bent Water classic, was the third beer the brewery ever released. This American porter is complex, yet subtle. It’s dark in color, yet light to drink. It’s easy to love. This seasonal release is available each winter.

The Blue Ox opened in 2009 and received immediate praise for its upscale casual fare. Restaurateur Anthony Caturano, known for his celebrated restaurants Prezza Ristorante in the North End and Tonno in Gloucester and Wakefield, took over in 2019 and continued the tradition.

Bent Water Brewing Co. was launched in 2015 with a dedication to balancing the art and science of brewing to produce innovative and delicious beers. Since then, the brewery has gone on to produce dozens of varieties, several of which have claimed top honors in brewing competitions.