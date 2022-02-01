The 2022 Best of the North Shore voting begins today – February 1 – and we are so excited to start the process all over again! The new ballot reflects some tried-and-true favorite categories like Best Burger, Lobster Roll, and Beach, but we are also introducing a few changes this year. Several new subcategories have been added, including DIY art studio, fashion jewelry, handmade gifts, homeopathic shop, Instagrammable spot, and margaritas. Plus, CrossFit and oysters are back!



Each year we start with a clean slate to ensure the ballot is as up to date as possible! So even if a company was on last year’s ballot, they’ll need to submit their nomination and subcategory selections. We get over 100,000 votes each year from our readers who weigh in heavily on their favorite places to dine, drink, play, and more. In years past, businesses have only won by one vote – the competition is that close – so make sure you cast your vote for which businesses you think are the best of the North Shore!

Are you interested in including your company on the BONS 2022 ballot? Nominations will continue to be open throughout the voting process! Visit our full list of FAQs for voting timelines, nominee qualifications, processes, and changes to categories and subcategories.