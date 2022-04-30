Cape Ann Artisans Tour Returns June 4-5

It’s right around the corner. Literally, you can walk or drive down the street or up the highway and enjoy some of the most engaging artists in the region. The 39th year of the Cape Ann Artisans Open Studio Tour to feature 16 artists spread across 15 studios on June 4 and 5 in Gloucester and Rockport.

This year’s tour welcomes three new artisans all based in Gloucester. John Abisamra, Photographer, on Carrigan Court; Rebecca Anne Nagle, Painter and Mixed Media artist who is located in the Cripple Cove Studios; and Melody Phaneuf, Painter located on Centennial Avenue. The new artists have brought exciting energy to the tour and also complement the genres of art that can be experienced.

Many of the artists have expressed their inspiration and current direction in the “From the Studio” blog on the Cape Ann Artisans website.

Here are a few highlights from the blogs:

Deb Schradieck was recently interviewed for Cape Ann ARTWaves and her story is fun and engaging. She is a prolific painter who has done sketches and paintings her entire life and recently added street scenes to her portfolio. Deb and Jon Abisamra are part of a trio that launched the new Gallery One in Rockport.

Jon Abisamra shares "My real passion is to capture the beauty of Cape Ann and its magical light through my camera. I try to capture the uniqueness each season brings. Photography for me is all about capturing a moment in time which may never be repeated. My real studio is the great outdoors."

Melody Phaneuf shares: “I appreciate looking at things, particularly old, tarnished, abandoned things. Objects are combined, arranged, rearranged, discarded. All the parts are judged for their role in the design and expression of idea.“

Pam Stratton continues to expand her repertoire with encaustic wax and glass. She recently completed a work reminiscent her of her time in Ravenna Italy. She carved into a field of blue wax to inlay multicolored stars in her piece called Ravenna Dreams. Pam has also started a new line of jewelry incorporating glass threads that she pulls using the shards from her mosaic works.

Sinikka Nogelo recently made a piece called "Hidden Treasures," for The Experimental Group of Rockport Art Association & Museum 's . The piece honoring the late Jacki Harrington . combines two disciplines, sculpture and painting. Nogelo has rolled two paintings that evoke the beauty of the outdoors into a richly textured cylinder, inside of which is a surprise fashioned from recycled paintings – a flower in full bloom. Look out for more surprises from Sinikka.

Artisans are always expanding their collections and finding new ways to get work into the hands of patrons. Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco’s blog, co-authored with Beth Williams, focuses on the importance of relationships with galleries. Sallie Strand is expanding her reach by leading a collaboration with the Emerson Inn.

The tour is “self-guided” with 15 individual stops to visit with 16 artisans. The CAA encourages visitors to do some advance planning to maximize their visit by using the Brochure with the map which is now available at all the tourism outlets and online. Brochures are available at the Cape Ann Chamber, North of Boston CVB on 95 South, Stage Ft. Park Visitors Center, local banks, and CAA partner locations.

The full group of studios is listed below by last name:

John Abisamra – Fine Art Photography David Archibald – Ceramic Arts – Porcelain & Stoneware Cynthia Curtis – Ceramic Arts – Stoneware Rob Diebboll – Painting – Oil & Watercolors Jacqueline Ganim DeFalco – Sea Glass Jeweler Deborah Gonet – Painting – Mixed Media Rebecca Anne Nagle – Painting and Mixed Media Sinikka Nogelo – Painting & Sculpture– Experimental Arts Melody Phaneuf – Painter Scott Place and Erin O’Sullivan – Ceramic Arts Marcie Rae – Fine Jeweler Deb Schradieck – Painting–Oil & Watercolor Sallie Strand – Painting- Abstract Pam Stratton – Mosaics Sara Wright – Fiber Arts- Handwoven & Knit Accessories

___________________________________________________________

What: The 39th Annual Cape Ann Artisans Open Studios

Where: Gloucester and Rockport, MA

When: Spring Tour: Sat & Sun, June 4-5

Contact: info@capeannartisans.com or leave a message with Cynthia Curtis 978-546-6186.

Enjoy this CAA video to get a window into what to expect as you traverse Cape Ann.