Changes are coming to the Cape Ann Symphony Chorus. Longtime director Wendy Betts has announced her retirement, and the organization has named her daughter Brittany Betts to take over the role. The chorus will also be holding auditions to find new voices in advance of the 2024 Holiday Pops Concert.

“I believe music has the ability to bring people together for good and, together with [conductor Yoichi] Udagawa and the symphony, the chorus and I will help bring our community together with beauty, skill and fun,” says Brittany Betts. “The symphony continues to grow and expand their skillfulness, and so it stands, at this new time for the chorus, we should do the same.”

Brittany Betts

Auditions will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to noon, and Wednesday, Sept. 12, 6 to 8 p.m. Singers interested in auditioning should contact Brittany Betts at brittanybetts@gmail.com.

“We are hoping some of our local high school students might like to participate too!” Betts says.

Betts brings a different approach to the choral world having primarily worked as a trumpeter, djembefola (someone who skillfully plays the djembe, a West African drum) collaborator, worship leader, jazz singer and composer. She performs with the David Whitney Orchestra, Riverside Renaissance Swing Band, Cantemus Chamber Chorus and the vocal trio, ONE. In 2023-2024, she served as Artist-in-Residence at First Church Congregational in Swampscott, composing sung liturgies and songs for their Advent and Lenten services.

“She is a fabulous musician and will do an amazing job conducting the chorus,” says Yoichi Udagawa, music director and conductor of the Cape Ann Symphony. “We will be collaborating with her and the wonderful singers of the chorus at the Holiday Pops concerts, and are really looking forward to it!”

The Cape Ann Symphony Chorus launched in 2005, under the direction of Wendy Betts, and has performed with the orchestra during the annual Holiday Pops concerts 15 times. This year’s Holiday Pops program will include five pieces, ranging from a medley of Broadway tunes to a rousing gospel piece. As is tradition, the show will also include a singalong that welcomes the audience to join their voices with the chorus.

This year’s performances will be held at Ipswich High School at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30; and at Manchester-Essex Regional High School at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 30 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

For tickets and more information about the shows, visit capeannsymphony.org/concerts.