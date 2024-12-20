Gone are the indoor dining restrictions of 2020 — but here to stay are the igloos popularized by restaurants’ savvy during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, Mile Marker One in Gloucester just upgraded their dining igloos for another winter season of cozy outdoor dining.

The restaurant and bar, part of the Cape Ann Marina Resort, has done igloo dining for the past four years. They’ve previously used igloos they made themselves of PVC pipes covered with heavy plastic sheeting. The marina crew shrink-wraps more than 700 boats each year, building structures on the vessel to support the material, so they were easily able to put those same skills to work constructing their original domes.

But this year, they’ve invested in brand new, perfectly clear igloos that let you see the stars above you, the snow falling, or the water lapping the dock as you stay warm and toasty inside. “We wanted to elevate the experience and make them as clear as possible, because everybody likes to see outside,” says resort owner Tobin Dominick. “So to maximize the views, we found clear [igloos] … It’s an elevated, magical, different experience.”

Dominick first had the idea to build deck igloos several years ago, after seeing something similar online. She kept the concept in the back of her mind until a few years ago when the coronavirus pandemic suddenly made it seem like a very promising move.

“They’re very cozy in their design,” Dominick says of the new domes. The igloos are filled with cozy decor like rugs and lamps. And they do a good job of holding in the heat, Dominick says — on sunny days they have a bit of a greenhouse effect, but they’re climate-controlled for snowy and rainy days, too.

The new igloos (of which there are six) come in three sizes — the smallest of which is typically for parties of two or four, and the largest of which holds up to 22 guests. It can be rented for small functions, but when it’s not rented out, it’s the “Bigloo Lounge” popup bar. And Mile Marker custom made the tables in each igloo to maximize the seating capacity.

New last year and back for a second year is the “Ice Cave,” also located in the igloo village, another option for small functions. While the “Bigloo” and the “Ice Cave” require advanced booking, Mile Marker accepts walk-ins any time for the rest of the igloos (though you can reserve in advance, too).

“The first igloos we made were for twos and fours, and the max we could have was six,” says Dominick. “But the demand since COVID has been for people who have larger parties.” The restaurant has doubled their total igloo capacity, and can more easily cater to gatherings of around 10 to 20 people.

Open during the indoor restaurant’s operating hours, the igloos offer the full menu and serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. The Mile Marker menu is, naturally, heavy on the seafood, with many locally caught options available (think horseradish-crusted haddock). Burgers, salads, and steaks round out the offerings.

The new igloos opened in November 2024, and, according to Dominick, will likely stay through late April — or until it’s warm enough to start transitioning to traditional outdoor dining for the spring and summer season.

“Evolving in the pandemic era has been challenging for the resort, Dominick says. They were lucky, however, to already have a spacious deck that could be adapted fairly easily to the demands of socially-distanced outdoor service. The restaurant’s location within an active marina also helped it stay busy during a trying time, Dominick says.

And now, Mile Marker is riding the wave of success they found with their igloos. If you’ve never experienced dome dining before, these new clear igloos might be reason enough to change that.

capeannmarina.com/igloo/