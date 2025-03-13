How do you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? If your answer usually stops at ordering a Guinness with dinner, we’ve got good news for you—you can find so many clever ways to celebrate the holiday north of Boston, and none of them are too energy consuming or expensive. The North Shore has no shortage of Irish pubs, but we challenge you to take it step further this year. Read on for details on festive ways to celebrate the holiday, from where to find live Irish sessions or step dancing shows to how to cook your own boiled dinner. And how about a St. Patrick’s Day themed cookie decorating event? You’ll find it all below.

Irish music at O’Neill’s.

This lively pub on Salem’s Washington Street holds Irish sessions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Head there to listen to some authentic Irish music during the days leading up to St. Patrick’s Day — or any other weekend.

oneillsofsalem.com

Have a pint at The Port Tavern.

This Newburyport institution offers a cozy interior and a lineup of American fare with some Irish classics thrown in — and Guinness on tap, of course.

theporttavern.com

Irish music at the Shalin Liu.

Rockport Music always has Irish music programming at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in March, and this year is no different. Things kick off when the Irish Tenors come to town on March 4 and 5, and you can catch traditional Irish folk band Danú on March 8 and Dervish, a more modern Irish folk band, on March 15.

rockportmusic.org

Cook your own boiled dinner.

Comprising corned beef, cabbage, and root veggies like potatoes, carrots, and rutabaga, boiled dinner is a traditional New England dish (not Irish!) that was likely originated by Irish immigrants. If you’re putting together your own boiled dinner this year, snag your corned beef from Butcher Boy in North Andover, which typically carries it year-round.

butcherboymarket.com

Relax by the fire at the Indo.

Downtown Beverly’s authentic Irish pub, Indo, boasts a fireplace and plenty of cozy seating nooks from which to nurse a beer from their extensive list of European brews.

theindopub.com

Peddler’s Daughter in Haverhill.

Cozy and charming, this Irish pub tucked amid downtown Haverhill’s brick buildings typically has live Irish music to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — and to celebrate any old weekend, too. Order the cottage pie or the Guinness beef stew if you’re hungry, or just bask in the authentic, lively atmosphere if you’re not.

thepeddlersdaughter.com

Harp Show

On March 16, storyteller and world-renowned harpist Áine Minogue puts on a special performance at the Wright-Locke Farm in Winchester starting at 3 p.m.

wlfarm.org/concerts

Irish breakfast at Bunratty’s.

One of the only North Shore spots that serves a traditional fry-up, Bunratty Tavern in Reading is another one of our favorite Irish pubs north of Boston. And if you’re going for dinner, they have plenty of Irish-inspired American pub fare, like corned beef spring rolls or loaded shepherd’s pie skins.

bunrattytavern.com

Phillips House.

On March 16 and 17, Historic New England hosts sessions at the Phillip’s House in Salem that give visitors a glimpse into what life was like for the Irish staff who ran the home in the early 20th century. historicnewengland.org

Courtesy of Historic New England

Irish Cottage.

Craving bangers and mash, fish ‘n’ chips, beef stew, or cottage pie? Find it all at this fan favorite pub in Methuen. They even do a boiled dinner, too—and if anyone in your party isn’t a fan of Irish food, they have plenty of other New England classics.

theirishcottagepub.com

Cookie Decorating

Learn a new skill while sipping a beer at Granite Coast Brewing in Peabody. On Sunday, March 16, they host a cookie decorating class with a St. Patrick’s Day twist.

granitecoastbrewing.com

Irish Step Dancing

Also on the Sunday before St. Patrick’s Day, the BoSoma School of Dance puts on a show with all of their Irish Step students. Students ages five through eighteen will perform traditional jigs and reels in two shows — one at 11 a.m. and one at 3 p.m.

bosoma.org

Dueling Pianos

The Pheonician in Haverhill once again hosts its Dueling Pianos event on Friday, March 14, with a St. Patrick’s Day twist, of course. Talented pianists will play songs on request all night long and a buffet dinner of corned beef and cabbage will be available, of course.

phoenicianrestaurant.com

Photograph by Jared Charney

Short Path Distillery.

Thought to have been invented in Ireland around the 13th century, whiskey is the quintessential Irish spirit. Celebrate the holiday by taking a tour or booking a tasting at Short Path Distillery in Everett. The distillery makes their own spirits like gin, rum, and triple sec, along with several types of whiskey.

shortpathdistillery.com

Courtesy of Cape Ann Museum

Four Leaf Clover Watercolor event

Looking for family-friendly programming? Look no further than the Cape Ann Museum’s St. Patrick’s Day Four Leaf Clover Watercolor event. On Saturday, March 15 at 10 a.m., attendees will learn about Cape Ann’s Irish history, go on a scavenger hunt, and paint their own watercolor project using special techniques.

capeannmuseum.org

Courtesy of the Firehouse Center for the Arts

Firehouse Center for the Arts

Located in downtown Newburyport, the Firehouse Center for the Arts hosts a lineup of seasonal programming this year. Head to a traditional Irish session on March 14, see neo traditional Celtic folk band Bailey’s Mistake on March 16, or watch Grammy-nominated Celtic violinist Máiréad Nesbitt perform on St. Patrick’s Day itself.

firehouse.org

Olde Main Street

Need another Irish pub recommendation? Olde Main St. in Salem probably has everything you’re looking for—from authentic memorabilia to a fireplace to Guinness on tap.

oldemainstreetpub.com

South Boston Parade

The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade is always worth a trip into town. Held this year on Sunday, March 16, the parade is a lively celebration of Irish American culture and saw close to a million attendees last year.

southbostonparade.org