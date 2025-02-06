What makes for a romantic dinner? Whether you’re looking for cozy seating to inspire intimate conversation, plates to share, a roaring fire, or exciting flavors to ignite your senses, the North Shore has plenty to offer. We’ve gathered 14 of our favorites, perfect for a Valentine’s Day date or a special meal anytime.

Davio’s, Lynnfield

Celebrate Valentine’s Day Friday or Saturday with a special, three-course, prix fixe dinner featuring selections like tuna tartare dressed with citrud ponzu, Atlantic halibut with saffron-tomato risotto, and raspberry curd tartlet. The regular menu of steaks, pastas, and fresh seafood will also be available, and the dining room’s warm woods and linen tablecloths will make any meal a romantic outing.

1250 Market St., Lynnfield, 781-944-4810, davios.com/lynnfield

Crab cakes at Post 1917

Post 1917, Reading

One of the North Shore’s newest dining destinations, Post 1917 celebrates its first Valentine’s Day with a three-course prix fixe menu, available only on the 14th. Choose your ideal romantic meal from a lineup including crab cakes and oysters, chicken parmesan and filet mignon, and add on the optional wine pairings perfect for toasting to your love.

136 Haven St., Reading, 781-942-0001, post1917.com

Ledger, Salem

Dinner at this converted bank comes with a unique historic ambiance, but the food might outshine even the singular atmosphere. The three-course Valentine’s Day menu at this romantic favorite offers an abundance of delicious choices, including arancini, pan-roasted cod, steak frites, French silk pie, and raspberry elderflower sorbet. Add on an order of popovers with beef drippings for an indulgent dish to share.

125 Washington St., Salem, 978-594-1908, ledgersalem.com

Settler, Salem

Chef Aaron Chambers brings his experiences working in Michelin-starred kitchens around the world to Settler in downtown Salem. This year, the Mediterranean-inflected rustic-chic spot offers a prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu for $75 per guest. Menu choices include whipped ricotta, serrano ham toast, harpooned swordfish, and house made pasta.

2 Lynde St., Salem, 978-744-2094, settlersalem.com

La Fina | Photographs by Brian Samuels

La Fina, Andover

With sexy, urban Art Deco styling and a steakhouse menu with a European twist, La Fina will transport you away from the New England winter. Valentine’s specials on offer from Thursday through Sunday include Wagyu tartare toast (served with caviar, off course), pan-seared scallops, and profiteroles, available a la carte or as a tasting menu for two that comes with two glasses of sparkling wine. Or end the weekend with a three-course Valentine’s brunch featuring choices like white asparagus bisque, crab cakes benedict, and a rich affogato to share.

27 Main St., Andover, 978-475-4082, lafinarestaurant.com

Tonno, Gloucester

The banquette seating, exposed brick, and roaring fire encourage cozy intimacy, while the authentic Italian menu of homemade pastas, fresh seafood, and roasted meats will feed your stomach as well as your love. Kick off the meal with one of Tonno’s signature prosecco cocktails to set the perfect tone for the evening.

2 Main St., Gloucester, 978-879-4795, tonnorestaurant.com

Sogno, Woburn

At Sogno, the elevated Italian spot in Woburn from the Martingnetti Hospitality Group, you’ll find a special Valentine’s menu from February 13 through 16, featuring standouts like wild boar gnocchi or bone-in filet mignon served with potato au gratin. End your meal with a decadent, festive dessert: strawberry trifle.

304 Cambridge Rd, Woburn, 781-625-1300, sognoitalian.com

Short ribs at 34 Park | Photograph courtesy of 34 Park

34 Park, Andover

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a four-course prix fixe menu available only on February 14. Perhaps you’ll choose the beets and burrata appetizer, followed by gnocchi pesto, baked cod, and creme brulee. Or maybe you’ll try the caeser salad, ricotta ravioli, beef tenderloin and butter-poached lobster (available for a supplement), and raspberry chocolate tart. No matter what path you take, 34 Park is a great destination for romance.

34 Park St., Andover, 978-409-2445, 34park.com

Brine, Newburyport

Brine brings its market-driven approach to a Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu featuring carrot and cardamom soup, beef Wellington, seared hake, and chocolate cake. Or visit over the weekend and choose a special chef’s tasting menu or explore the rest of the lineup where the oysters, crudo, and steak shine; selection of small plates lets you sample and share; and the cocktail list features creative concoctions alive with the flavors of fresh fruits and herbs.

17 State St., Newburyport, 978-358-8479, brineoyster.com

Ithaki, Peabody

Ithaki in Peabody serves modern Mediterranean cuisine with an elevated touch that makes it one of our favorite romantic date night spots on the North Shore. You’ll find fresh takes on Mediterranean classics like spanakopita, falafel, and dolmades, along with succulent, standout entrees like a rack of lamb, a whole boneless branzino, or short rib pappardelle.

1A Newbury St., Peabody, 978-356-0099, ithakicuisine.com

Karma Asian Fusion | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

Bernadette, Salem

Settler’s Aaron Chambers recently opened his newest venture — Bernadette in Salem, a chic, farm-to-table French-inspired spot. The newly opened restaurant is also doing a $75 prix fixe menu on Valentine’s Day, including highlights like whipped goat cheese with local honey, duck ballotine, and Niman Ranch short rib.

65 Washington St., Salem, 978-224-2976, bernadettesalem.com

Karma Asian Fusion, Burlington

Warm lighting and cozy red booths set the mood nicely, but the food at Karma Fusion amps up the romance with a blend of Japanese, Thai, and French flavors, thoughtfully combined to spark your senses. And the menu if generous with the caviar and truffles, for some classically luxurious touches.

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, 781-365-0687, burlington.karmaasianfusion.com

Nightshade Noodle Bar, Lynn

For romance with a side of culinary adventure, head to Nightshade Noodle Bar to explore the nine-, 14-, or 21-course tasting menus that feature ingredients from the classically luxurious — foie gras and truffles — to the downright daring — uni and habanero caramel — all served in a cozy, dmily lit room with a sexy urban vibe. Chef Rachel Miller was recently named a semifinalist for a James Beard Award for the third year in a row, so you can rest assured that every bite is carefully crafted.

73 Exchange St., Lynn, 781-780-9470, nightshadenoodlebar.com

Rare Steakhouse, Everett

If you like your romance with a side of glamor and adrenaline, then Rare, a steakhouse located in Everett’s Encore casino resort, is your perfect destination. Rare features luxurious cuts of meat served in a classically elegant gold-and-cream dining room. And when you’re done eating, you and your date can try your luck at the game tables or simply stroll around the property to take in the art, design, and landscaping.

1 Broadway, Everett, 857-770-3300, encorebostonharbor.com/dining-and-nightlife