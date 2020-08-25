Care Dimensions is revamping the format of its 33rd Annual Walk for Hospice to ensure the safety of walkers and the community. This year, the walk will take place virtually. They encourage individuals and teams to walk when and where they feel comfortable by September 27, while raising awareness and funds for this important cause.

Walk proceeds benefit the 2,000 patients that Care Dimensions care for every day, allowing them to provide exceptional care and innovative services.

Care Dimensions is planning a virtual celebration to share all that walkers have accomplished on the morning of Sunday, September 27. More details will become available once finalized.

Care Dimensions is the largest hospice and palliative care provider to adults and children in Massachusetts. As a non-profit, community-based leader in advanced illness care, Care Dimensions provides comprehensive hospice, palliative care, and grief support in more than 95 communities in eastern Massachusetts.

Care Dimensions cares for patients wherever they live—in their homes, in skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, in hospitals, or at our two inpatient hospice facilities (the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, and the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers).

Additionally, Care Dimensions HomeMD program provides in-home primary care to patients over age 65 in select communities on the North Shore and Greater Boston who have difficulty leaving home. The Care Dimensions Learning Institute educates more than 7000 healthcare professionals and community members each year on advanced illness and end-of-life topics.

To learn more, register a team or individual, or make a donation, go to caredimensions.org/walk or call 978-223-9787.

You can also follow Care Dimensions on Facebook at facebook.com/caredimensions for fundraising tips, profiles of walkers, teams, and sponsors, and contests to win fun prizes.