Still upset about the bad blood between you and Ticketmaster? If you weren’t able to snag tickets to the much-hyped Eras tour, just shake it off, put on your best cardigan, and head down to Karma Asian Fusion in Burlington on May 19 for a night of your favorite songs, Swift-themed cocktails, and plenty of sushi and other Asian fusion fare.

From 6 to 10 p.m., DJs will be playing an all-Taylor playlist of fan favorites and deep cuts from the past 15 years, from Fearless to Midnights.

Lavender Haze Miss Americana

In tribute to Swift, the bar will be serving up two cocktail specials. The Lavender Haze is a blend of sparkling wine, lavender-infused simple syrup, citrus vodka, and lemon, topped with a frothy egg white haze, and shot through with shimmering edible glitter. The Miss Americana combines Blanco tequila, French orange liqueur, blue curaçao, agave, yuzu juice, yuzu tabasco sauce, and Peychaud’s bitters.

Karma’s full menu of sushi and other Asian dishes with French and Peruvian elements will also be available. We know, it’s pretty exciting – no need to calm down.

Visit burlington.karmaasianfusion.com for more information about the restaurant and the view the full menu.