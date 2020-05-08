Noted celebrity chef and restaurateur Jason Santos has announced the opening of his fourth restaurant venture, B&B Fish, with longtime Buttermilk & Bourbon Chef Jeff DeCandia this summer. Located in Marblehead at 195 Pleasant Street, B&B Fish brings a menu full of creative, high-quality, summertime seaside favorites in a limited service environment.

Drawing on New England’s shoreline seafood cuisine, the sleek yet casual restaurant will boast a light and breezy atmosphere and offer guests an innovative chef-driven menu focusing on New England seafood favorites with Southern influences. Santos, who currently owns and operates Boston’s Abby Lane, Buttermilk & Bourbon, and Citrus & Salt, aims to bring some whimsy and fun to the Marblehead shoreline.

Gaining national recognition from Paramount’s show Bar Rescue with Jon Taffer, Santos has appeared on the Today Show and the CBS Early Show, and will be on this summer’s new season of Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen as a Gordon Ramsay right-hand man in the Blue kitchen.

The menu will offer summertime fried beachy favorites, like beer battered fish and chips, fried shrimp, scallops, duck fat fried whole belly clams, crispy pork belly, and Buttermilk & Bourbon’s famous fried chicken. Sauces will include: tartar sauce, crystal cocktail sauce, jalapeño aioli, Carolina BBQ, and Jason’s signature white BBQ sauce.

Sides, a big component of the menu, will include: New England quahog chowder, fried pickles, Buttermilk & Bourbon’s signature biscuits, New Orleans style street corn, and red onion rings. Desserts and sweet treats will include fresh fried beignets, soft serve cones, and creative ice cream sundaes.

Designed by Erica Diskin of Assembly Designs, the intimate space will offer a vibrant scene with nautical nods and whimsical touches. The dining room will seat twenty guests, and a large patio will seat about thirty.

B&B Fish will be open daily for lunch and dinner. Visit chefjasonsantos.com for up-to-date information or follow the restaurant on social media at @bandbfishmarblehead.