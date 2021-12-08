Looking for unique holiday gifts? Parcels, located in the Liberty Tree Mall, sells curated items exclusively made by, or through businesses owned by people with disabilities or autism. A project of Danvers-based nonprofit Northeast Arc, Parcels represents over 70 individual artists and social enterprises from around the globe, celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of people who are launching innovative endeavors to create new employment pathways.

The carefully curated inventory includes high-quality gifts like candles in sweet scents like “Sugar Cookie” and “Under the Mistletoe,” made by workers with autism; soup mixes made in Vermont by a man with cerebral palsy; and hand-stamped burlap wine bags mad by people with disabilities. Other offerings include bath products, candies, sweets and snacks, stationary, home goods, jewelry, pottery, pet products, and much more.







Philanthropist Steven P. Rosenthal of Marblehead, chairman of West Shore LLC, a longtime supporter of Northeast Arc, was instrumental in making the shop a reality.

Rosenthal, who previously donated $1 million to Northeast Arc to create the Changing Lives Fund, provided an additional gift, which enabled the agency to purchase the initial inventory for the store. “Highlighting these entrepreneurs and producers is an important way to promote inclusion for individuals with disabilities,” says Rosenthal. “I’m proud to once again support another positive disruptive change to how disability services are offered through Northeast Arc.”

Parcels is just Northeast Arc’s latest foray into using businesses to employ, educate, and empower people with disabilities or autism. The organization has been creating businesses staffed by people with disabilities for decades, including Heritage Caning Company, Heritage Shredding, Shine Jewelry, and Breaking Ground Cafe in Peabody.

Check the shop’s Instagram page for a taste of their offerings and to learn about special deals and events.

Parcels, 100 Independence Way, Danvers, ne-arc.org/parcels