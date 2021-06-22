The Lyon-Waugh Auto Group raised a whopping $209,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association at their Drive to Remember Rally last night. The event was a success, featuring music by DJ Scotty Mac, refreshments by Vinwood Caterers, and around 200 participants.

Participants began the night at one of three starting locations: Audi & Porsche Nashua in Nashua, New Hampshire, Mercedes-Benz of Burlington, or BMW & MINI Peabody. The cars left at 6:30 p.m., rallying to Stage Fort Park in Gloucester with a police escort.

Entry fees were $150 per person, so the evening began with about $44,000 raised. The entry fee included Vinwood’s barbecue dinner and a t-shirt featuring all of the event’s sponsors. After generous donations from the evening’s attendees and from Warren Waugh, managing parter at Lyon-Waugh Auto Group, the nightly total hit $209,000. All proceeds went to the Alzheimer’s Association, a national nonprofit that focuses on research and prevention of Alzheimer’s.

The night saw one of the first in-person community events here on the North Shore since the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, and kicked off a summer that promises to be filled with long awaited community connections.