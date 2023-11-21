Alongside feasting on turkey and watching football, holiday shopping might just be the third most iconic pastime of Thanksgiving weekend. For many years, Black Friday had the market cornered on post-turkey shopping but, in recent years, Small Business Saturday has also become a significant retail force.

Founded in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support the small businesses that make our towns such vibrant and dynamic places. And anyone who lives on the North Shore knows that we have perhaps more than our fair share of these establishments. To help get you started this Saturday, we’ve found four ways you can make the most of what our region has to offer.

Amesbury

The Amesbury Chamber of Commerce will be offering up a chance to win its Shop Local Tree, decked out with hundreds of dollars in gift cards from local businesses. Shoppers simply visit Market Square and show a receipt from that day from any business in Amesbury or Merrimac or that is a member of the chamber. There is no limit on the number of entries, so the more you shop, the greater your chances of winning. And the first 40 people to enter will get a Small Business Saturday tote bag stuffed with information and local goodies.

Visit the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce website for more details.

Shop Small Beverly sticker | Designed by Ashlee Beadle

Beverly

Follow Beverly Main Streets on social media on Saturday to see the latest deals and giveaways being shared by downtown Beverly’s lineup of boutiques, bookstores, gift shops, and more. Many shops will have American Express Small Business Saturday merch and locally designed Shop Small stickers to hand out.

Check out Beverly Main Streets on Facebook and Instagram.

Winter Lights at the Cedar Chest, Rockport

Cape Ann

Kick off holiday shopping season with a little bit of sparkle. For Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, and Ipswich, Small Business Saturday marks the launch of Winter Lights, in which more than 100 small businesses across Cape Ann deck themselves out with lights and decorations – and compete to be named shoppers’ favorite. So go gift-hunting at your favorite local shops, let the decorations get you into the spirit, and vote for your favorites and be entered for a chance to win a $50 Greater Cape Ann gift check.

See a map of participating stores at discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann.

Salem Pup Squad ambassador Rufus | Photograph courtesy of Salem Main Streets

Salem

Small businesses throughout Salem will be featuring special events, discounts, and sales on Saturday, but the puppies might just steal the show. That’s right: More than 30 adorable canines that make up Salem Main Streets’ Pup Squad will also be strolling downtown, wearing orange and green bandanas and posing for photos around town.

Bookmark the Facebook event to see updates about deals and discounts.