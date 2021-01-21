Last Monday, January 11, George Clooney walked into Marcorelle’s Fine Wine and Beer on Central Street in Ipswich.

According to The Salem News, Clooney was scouting out the shop as a location for an upcoming film he’s directing. It’s unclear as of yet whether the interior or the exterior of the wine and beer shop will be used.

The film will be based on the book The Tender Bar: A Memoir by J.R. Moehringer. Published in the 2005, the book actually takes place on Long Island and is a coming of age story about the author’s experience seeking out father figures at his uncle’s bar.

According to Variety, Clooney has been in talks with Amazon Studios about a deal for the film. Ben Affleck is also in negotiations to potentially star in the movie.

Clooney is rumored to also be checking out several other filming locations on the North Shore.

He’s the most recent in a string of many A-list actors to film in the Boston area or the North Shore. In the past few years, the North Shore has seen Little Women and Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween film in the area, and recently Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence were spotted in Boston filming for an upcoming flick.