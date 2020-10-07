Today, October 7, Netflix releases Hubie Halloween, the Adam Sandler movie that filmed at various North Shore locations a little over a year ago.

Last summer, locations all over the North Shore in Salem, Danvers, Beverly, Marblehead, Gloucester, Ipswich, and Lynnfield played host to Adam Sandler and his star-studded cast of the new Halloween flick. Downtown Marblehead was decked out head to toe in Halloween garb and stood in for downtown Salem—although Witch City also later saw some filming on the Salem Commons.

Homes on Ledgewood Drive in Danvers were decorated with ghouls and skeletons, while other filming locations included the Hotel Marblehead, the Portside Diner in Danvers, and Moraine Farm in Beverly. Tune into the film tonight to see if you can spy other local spots!

In the film, Adam Sandler plays Salem resident Hubie Dubois, an oddball who’s considered a figure of mockery in the town. He’s always been devoted to the town’s annual Halloween parade and keeping citizens safe—but when strange things begin happening around town, it’s up to Hubie, after being dismissed by the town’s mayor and police force, to save Halloween.

The cast includes other heavy hitters like Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neil, Rob Schneider, Tim Meadows, and Noah Schnapp, among others.

“We have a lot of films that use Salem to double for another location,” Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, told Boston.com. “The last time we had a film set in Salem of this nature was Hocus Pocus, and people still come here to visit because of that movie. So I’m excited to see Hubie Halloween get made, and see what it does.”

Adam Sandler, who grew up in New Hampshire, has produced and/or starred in a number of highly successful Netflix films over the past few years, and at the beginning of 2020, signed a deal for four more Netflix films in the future.

To see some behind-the-scenes photos from the Hubie Halloween filming, click here.