When the doors open at the Hilton DoubleTree in Danvers on Thursday, April 7th at 11:30 a.m., community leaders, elected officials, businessmen and women, girls and supporters will unite to celebrate Girls Inc.’s 34th Annual Celebration Luncheon. “We are thrilled to host our Annual Celebration in person and reunite with our supporters at our cherished event that celebrates girls and women as leaders in the community,” says Deb Ansourlian, executive director of Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn.

This year’s guest speaker is Stephanie J. Hull, president and CEO of Girls Inc. in New York City. Prior to joining Girls Inc., Dr. Hull was the executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation. She was also previously the head of the Brearley School and has held various leadership and management positions at Mount Holyoke College and Dartmouth College. Dr. Hull holds a Ph.D. and an A.M. from Harvard University and a B.A. from Wellesley College. “The afternoon promises to offer insight and inspiration as we hear from Dr. Hull, a thought leader and visionary,” says Ansourlian. Emmy Award-winning anchor on NBC10 Boston Latoyia Edwards will mark a decade emceeing the event.

Girls Inc. thanks the sponsors of its Annual Celebration Luncheon. At press time, ANNUAL PARTNERS include National Grid, PwC, Someone Else’s Child, United Way of Mass Bay and Merrimack Valley, and Wellington Foundation. STRONG PARTNERS are Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation and Old Neighborhood Foods. SMART PARTNERS include Comcast Universal, GE Aviation, HP Hood, Nick and Chris Meninno, People’s United Bank, and Sally P. Thompson. BOLD SPONSORS include Lynne M. Bohan, DeIulis Brothers Construction, Dino and Annalisa DiPalma, D+R Paving, Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation, Solimine Funeral Homes, Sunstein Law, and TQM Wealth Partners.

Visit girlsinclynn.org/events/annual-celebration-luncheon to learn more and register.