Attention artists: painters, sculptors, potters, photographers, jewelry makers, and more are invited to submit their work for consideration for Greenbelt’s 31st annual “Art in the Barn” exhibition and sale.

Greenbelt, the Essex County Land Trust, which works with local individuals, families, farmers, and communities to protect the county’s farmland and wildlife habitat, has protected nearly 17,800 acres of local land since 1961.

“Art in the Barn” is a juried show. To be considered, artists must submit five digital images and their jury form by April 5, 2020. Visit www.ecga.org/artinthebarn for instructions and forms. Artists who have not exhibited before are chosen based on their work as represented by submitted materials, and as space permits.

Painters may offer three framed works for sale, depending on size. Pottery, ceramics, jewelry, etc. are displayed on 5-feet by 30-inch tables. Large sculptures are displayed on the beautiful grounds outside. Greenbelt and the artist each receive 50 percent of the sale price.

The show, a fundraiser to support Greenbelt’s land conservation work, has earned a reputation as one of the best art exhibits on the North Shore, attracting several thousand visitors each year.

The exhibit takes place each year at Greenbelt’s Cox Reservation and Headquarters in Essex. This year, the show will run for 2 days: Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13.

For more information, call 978-768-7241 or visit www.ecga.org/artinthebarn.