For the 6th consecutive year, SPUR has announced the launch of the SPUR Holiday Cheer Drive to provide winter essentials and meaningful gifts to over 500 children, as well as adults facing homelessness, in Lynn, Marblehead, Salem, and Swampscott. This year, SPUR is launching a new website—spurholidaycheer.com—to make sponsoring a Bundle of Cheer easier, safer, and more accessible.

Starting on Monday, November 16, sponsors can choose a wish list which includes something the recipient wants, something they need, something to wear, and something to read from the Holiday Cheer website. Once sponsors have finished their shopping, they can return their new, unwrapped Bundles of Cheer to the SPUR office by Monday, December 7.

“As many families are dealing with unforeseen challenges through the pandemic, we have seen a greater need for the support the Holiday Cheer Drive provides than ever before,” says Bryan Lamoreau, SPUR’s Director of Volunteer Engagement. “The SPUR Holiday Cheer Drive is about more than giving a gift—it’s about making a difference in the lives of neighbors in our community.”

SPUR is a nonprofit that aims to cultivate a Community of Doers by making volunteerism easy and accessible. Their unique platform, offering diverse, flexible, and accessible volunteer opportunities, enables them to mobilize volunteers of all ages and drive tangible impact throughout the communities of Lynn, Marblehead, Salem, and Swampscott. Learn more at spur.community.

For questions related to SPUR or the Holiday Cheer Drive, contact Kim Nothnagel at knothnagel.spur@gmail.com or 978-502-8250.