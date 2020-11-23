L’Arche Boston North has announced that the Homemade Hummus team will be making 25 pumpkin pies to support Haverhill’s First Baptist Church Open Hearts Ministry for Thanksgiving. The team wants to give back to the church and the community for their generous support throughout the year.

The Homemade Hummus Team was founded in 2017 as a way to get residents with disabilities more engaged with the local community through the Haverhill Farmer’s Market. The program has been successful in producing a popular Farmer’s Market staple and, this year, has continued its training curriculum beyond the market season in order to continue to offer safe, meaningful daytime activity to L’Arche Boston North residents at high risk from COVID-19.

This month, the team made 500 dinner rolls from scratch to support the VFW Lorraine Post 29 Veterans Meal Program. They also celebrated Free Pie day last week with 35 free mini apple pies for friends and neighbors.

“Homemade Hummus is a point of bright light in a dark year,” says Jennifer Matthews, executive director and community leader of L’Arche Boston North. “We are so proud of how much everyone is learning and growing together. We’re also proud to be able to serve our local community, whether it’s honoring veterans who have given so much to our country or thanking our friends at First Baptist who make our program possible.”

Consider supporting the L’Arche Boston North Homemade Hummus Team with a gift of $50 this holiday season. You can make a difference and learn more at larchebostonnorth.org.