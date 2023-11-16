This year, if you’re more thankful for family and friends than you are for potato peelers and pots and pans, make a reservation at one of these outstanding restaurants and enjoy all the fixings without having to give a thought to oven temps or serving dishes.

Town Meeting Bistro, Lexington

The Town Meeting Bistro, the restaurant within the Inn at Hastings Park, combines the best of a plated dinner and a buffer. Diners choose from four entrees – roasted turkey, Arctic char, roast beef, or a stuffed delicata squash – and then visit the buffet to complete the meal with Parker House rolls, butternut squash soup, baked Brie, cranberry tartlets, and other indulgent sides and desserts.

Check out the complete menu and make reservations online.

Davio’s, Lynnfield

Thanksgiving diners at Davio’s can choose a classic turkey day feast or opt for one of the Italian specialties on the restaurant’s regular dinner menu. And don’t forget the leftovers – order a turkey sandwich layered with stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce to go. Check out the menu and make reservations at davios.com/lynnfield/events/thanksgiving-dinner.

Photograph courtesy of Mooo Burlington

Mooo, Burlington

For a fully luxe Thanksgiving, visit upscale steakhouse Mooo in its Burlington location. The classic turkey dinner is artfully plated with traditional sides, and restaurant’s usual menu of items like lobster bisque, beef Wellington, and New York sirloin au poivre will also be available.

Visit mooorestaurant.com for reservations.

1606 Restaurant and Oyster Bar and Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

Thanksgiving diners can choose from two ways to feast at Gloucester’s waterfront hotel. For a midday meal, reserve a spot at the buffet in the Grand Ballroom, and dine on turkey with an abundance of fixings, from stuffing and carrots to chowder and cheesecake. Dine into the evening at the warm and elegant 1606 Restaurant with a prix fixe menu that includes traditional turkey as well as sirloin, baked haddock, and cider-brined pork chop.

Visit beauporthotel.com or 1606restaurant.com to reserve a spot.

Photograph courtesy of the Capital Grille

The Capital Grille, Burlington

Traditionalists can choose a perfectly classic Thanksgiving meal executed with culinary flair including slow-roasted turkey with brioche sage stuffing, green beans with Marcona almonds, cranberry-pear chutney, and mashed potatoes, with optional pecan-crusted sweet potatoes and pumpkin cheesecake. Those looking for something a little less conventional can explore the popular steakhouse’s regular menu of meat, seafood, and decadent sides.

Make reservations at thecapitalgrille.com.

Eddie V.’s

Eddie V.’s, Burlington

Of course there will be a gourmet turkey dinner, complete with brioche-sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, and roasted butternut squash. But to make it even better, Eddie V.’s will feature live music, Veuve Clicquot champagne available by the glass, and signature cocktails like the smoked Old Fashioned, torched tableside on a wooden plank.

Make reservations at eddiev.com.

Danversport, Danvers

Explore all that Thanksgiving has to offer with Danversport’s extensive offerings starting with turkey, and then wandering through stuffed pork loin, slow-roasted prime rib, sauteed shrimp, and range of salad, soups, and sides. Don’t forget to stop by the mashed potato toppings bar and the lavish chocolate fountain.

Visit danversport.com to make a reservation or read the full menu.

Photograph courtesy of Seasons 52

Seasons 52, Burlington

Peak-season ingredients ensure Seasons 52’s Thanksgiving spread is something to be thankful for. The holiday menu includes oven-roasted turkey, gravy, cranberry Relish, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, stuffing, and a mini pumpkin pie dessert.

Reservations can be made at seasons52.com.