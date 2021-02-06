On Monday, February 8, Lowell General Hospital will shift its COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Program to Cross River Center, 1001 Pawtucket Blvd. East, to expand its efforts to vaccinate individuals included in Phase 1 of the state’s vaccination guidelines as well as those 75 and over.

To accommodate the area’s 75-and-over population, scheduling is initially being coordinated through Circle Health affiliated primary care practices and is not yet available to the general public. Lowell General will provide updates on publicly available scheduling as soon as they are available.

Lowell General leaders expect the vaccination program will vaccinate approximately 400 people per day to begin, with the ability to quickly scale up to 1,000 per day in the coming weeks and expand further as access to the vaccine increases.

“The most important thing we can do right now protect our community and take pressure off of our healthcare system is to get people vaccinated,” said Jody White, president and CEO of Lowell General Hospital and Circle Health. “These vaccines are safe and effective, and our hospital and partner physicians in Circle Health are committed to getting shots in arms as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

The vaccination site, provided by the generosity of owners Farley White Interests, is located 2 miles from Lowell General Hospital’s main campus. Patients must access the site on the east side of the building. There is ample parking and the site is handicap accessible.

Lowell General has been holding vaccination clinics almost daily at its main campus, and has to date provided more than 10,000 shots. Those operations will shift to the new site, and the on-campus clinic will close effective Monday.

For updates, visit lowellgeneral.org/covid19