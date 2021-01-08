The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) and North Shore Civic Ballet hosted a coat drive during their annual Community Appreciation Week. The drive collected over 70 winter coats for people of all ages. The drive was extended throughout December to collect additional outerwear to help neighbors suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the unemployment rate growing in Massachusetts and more families facing homelessness during the pandemic, helping neighbors in need get through the cold winter is a priority.

“During this difficult time of isolation, people rallied and brought winter coats to our collection drive. We thank the public for finding a way to help our neighbors suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Paula K. Shiff, director of the Marblehead School of Ballet.

The studio required all donors to follow COVID-19 hygiene protocols. Donors wore masks, social distanced, and delivered and unloaded the coats from their vehicles outside the studio.

Judy Moynihan, a member of the North Shore Civic Ballet’s board of directors, delivered the collected coats to Anton’s Cleaner’s 46th Annual Coats for Kids drive. “It felt so good to deliver all of those donated coats to a cleaner, which would clean and distribute them to people who could use and enjoy them,” says Moynihan.

Anton’s Cleaners plans to clean the coats free-of-charge. The cleaned garments will be distributed through the Coats for Kids Partners Distribution Network to over 90 nonprofit organizations, social service agencies, schools, and religious groups in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

Celebrating its 49th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. The North Shore Civic Ballet, a not-for-profit dance company based at the Marblehead School of Ballet, has provided performances and arts education to the Greater Boston community for 46 years.

For more information, visit marbleheadschoolofballet.com.