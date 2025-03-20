Nestled among the historic buildings and cobblestone paths of Marblehead Living Swell, a residential and commercial design firm and boutique home interiors store, is in full celebration mode as this month marks its 10th year in business. When you walk into the company’s Washington Street space you quickly understand its dual mission with a retail space showcasing a carefully curated collection of home décor and gifts and an innovative design studio where they transform spaces by honoring their original character and converting them into elegant, intentional environments.

For Diana James, Living Swell’s owner and lead designer, “celebrating ten years is a testament to our dedication to mindful luxury, inspired by the sea with touches of whimsy and elegance around every corner, Living Swell’s carefully curated offerings welcome you to be inspired, create, and enjoy. Our approach is about celebrating each space’s unique history while infusing it with elevated, purposeful style.”

Living Swell future plans include an expansion of its design footprint with new projects in Connecticut and the Berkshires. In the Berkshires, James has embarked on a historic farmhouse that is currently being renovated back to its former glory. This venture embodies the company’s commitment to mindful luxury by blending historic charm with modern, intentional design.

Living Swell is hosting an open event this evening to celebrate:

Date: March 20th

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Living Swell, 154 Washington Street, Old Town Marblehead

During the event, guests will enjoy an evening of wine, cheese, and great company. We will also take a moment to reflect on our journey over the past decade and celebrate the future with the debut of our new Custom Accents Throw Pillow Collection, along with pieces designed by our very own Living Swell clients.

livingswell.com

