America might be celebrating its 250th anniversary this summer, but Essex County has been around even longer, created in 1643, nearly a century before George Washington was even born. And there’s no better way to appreciate the unique coastal beauty and history of this region than by driving the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway, a 90-mile, ocean-hugging roadway winding through 14 cities and towns from Lynn and Salisbury.

“It brings you through coastal scenery, historic sites, and vibrant downtowns,” says Heather Goss, senior manager of community engagement for Essex Heritage, the lead organization behind the route. “And there’s access to all kinds of different outdoor recreation.” While it’s easy to drive the entire route in a single day, there are plenty of sites to fill a week or more, from Lynn’s gritty industrial history to the spectacular beauty of the Great Marsh, New England’s largest continuous salt marsh.

Wayfinding signs and kiosks guide travelers along the way, while a free digital guide is available at coastalbyway.org. It’s also not just for tourists. “It’s really something that we encourage residents who want to explore their own backyard to utilize,” Goss says. Here are 25 places to explore in all 14 communities along the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway.

Salisbury Beach boardwalk and carousel

Salisbury

The Salisbury Beach Carousel is a throwback to the beach’s Gilded Age heyday. Built in 1909, this antique carousel features beautiful hand-carved, painted horses, along with the bright lights and festive music that make carousels such sweet and whimsical fun.

The historic and scenic peninsula of Ring’s Island, located near the mouth of the Merrimack River, is home to beautiful architecture, coastal views, Ring’s Island Marina, and the boutique inn, Guest House Suites.

Newbury

Plum Island Light has been standing sentry at the edge of Newburyport Harbor since 1898. Look around the grounds anytime or keep an eye on the annual seasonal tour schedule online for a chance to climb to the top.

Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury is run by Historic New England. | Photograph by Jeff Bousquet

Tour the historic house and grounds at the colonial-era Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm or visit on summer and autumn weekends to watch the Essex Base Ball Organization play vintage baseball, complete with 1864- era rules, uniforms, and equipment.

Rowley’s Rough Meadows | Photographs by Jared Charney

Rowley

Explore the beautiful, pristine marshland at Sawyer’s Island, part of the 265- acre Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary in the Great Marsh.

Ipswich

With rolling grasslands, a working farm, and historic buildings, the 1,000 acre Appleton Farms offers a glimpse into the region’s pastoral heritage. Hike or paddle Ipswich River Trails in Willowdale Mill Reservation, which stretches into Ipswich from Hamilton and eventually connects to Bradley Palmer State Park.

Ipswich’s waterways | Photographs by Shutterstock

Travel more than a century of architectural history by visiting the First Period John Whipple House and Federal-style John Heard House.

Essex

The Colonial-era farmhouse Cogswell’s Grant was once home to two renowned American folk-art collectors whose portraits, furniture, redware, weathervanes, textiles, and other folk art treasures are still on display.

Woodmans of Essex | Photographs by Joel Laino

Maritime history is alive and well at the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Visit to see its collection of shipbuilding tools and stories, as well as a fleet of historic vessels along the Essex River’s working waterfront.

Gloucester

The 1801-era Annisquam Harbor Lighthouse sits at the entrance of the Annisquam River. Although there isn’t a public access path and the lighthouse road is private, you can still catch great views of the historic structure from nearby Wingaersheek Beach.

Peek inside the creative mind and home of Henry Davis Sleeper, one of the country’s first professional interior designers at Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, perched atop the rocky edge of Gloucester Habor.

Rockport

The Atlantic Path is a demure, 1.5-mile path that packs a huge scenic punch as it winds a rocky, coastline from Pigeon Cove to Halibut Point.

Located a mile offshore and home to two lighthouses, Thacher Island is accessible via small boat, kayak, or a seasonally available boat launch from Rockport Granite Pier with advance reservations.

Manchester-by-the-Sea

True to its melodic name, the sand at Singing Beach squeaks prettily underfoot as you cross the half-mile-wide expanse to the ocean. Along with the natural music, you’ll also find a snack stand, bathhouse, and restrooms.

Manchesterby-the-Sea | Photographs by Shutterstock

The Manchester-by-the-Sea Museum and its lovely collection of art, furniture, maritime history, and other pieces is housed in the 1823 Abigail Hooper Trask House.

Downtown Beverly | Photographs by Denis Tagney Jr.

Beverly

The 16-acre Lynch Park is a beautiful seaside treasure, home to a rose garden, two beaches, a performance area, splash pad, and concessions. Dane Street Beach is a perfect spot for families, thanks to its playground, gentle water, sandy beach, and grassy areas.

Salem

With its literary legacy, historic First Period architecture, and exciting secret staircase, visiting the House of the Seven Gables is a Salem must visit site. Visit Winter Island Lighthouse at the 17th century Fort Pickering, where you can also swim, camp, and boat in picturesque Salem Harbor.

Marblehead

Spend the days at the sandy, five-acre Devereux Beach for swimming, picnicking, enjoying the playground, and having a seaside snack. Mass Audubon’s Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary welcomes migratory birds to its swampy and woodland landscapes.

Swampscott offers historical houses and beautiful water views. | Photographs by Shutterstock

Swampscott

Built in 1637, the John Humphrey Memorial House is Swampscott’s oldest house and home to Swampscott Historical Society.

Lynn becomes a canvas for muralists. | Photographs by Jared Charney

Lynn

The Lynn Museum & Arts Center celebrates Lynn’s past, present, and future, with exhibits dedicated to the city’s history and galleries showcasing today’s artists. With 30 miles of trails across 2,200 acres, Lynn Woods Reservation is a favorite for hiking, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, and visiting Dungeon Rock, said to be the location of buried pirate treasure