MarketStreet Lynnfield, in partnership with Northeast Arc, the Danvers based non-profit dedicated to helping people with disabilities become full participants in the community, will host the second annual Northeast Arc 5k for Inclusion run and walk on Sunday, September 26 starting at 9:00 a.m.

The 5k fundraiser, which debuted at MarketStreet Lynnfield in 2019, raised $35k for Northeast Arc in its inaugural year. The initiative was created to support Northeast Arc’s incredible mission of aiding people with disabilities. This year, Northeast Arc and MarketStreet Lynnfield once again invite runners and walkers from all over to register for the fun 5k.

The course will take runners through the town of Lynnfield and back to MarketStreet Lynnfield’s Green for the big finish while walkers will start at MarketStreet Lynnfield and journey through the expansive shopping destination to complete their 5k. At the conclusion of the fun run & walk, all in attendance are invited to enjoy a complimentary Family Fun Fest on the Green featuring balloon art, face painting, music, and more.

People of all ages and abilities are welcome and encouraged to register for the 2021 Northeast Arc 5k for Inclusion. Participants can choose to run, walk, or roll!

To register in advance, visit Northeast Arc’s 5k for Inclusion registration page at secure.qgiv.com/event/5kforinclusion. Registration is not required to attend the Family Fun Fest. Onsite registration opens at 7:30 a.m., the 5k begins at 9:00 a.m., and the Family Fun fest runs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Northeast Arc (NeArc) changes lives for people with disabilities—and children at risk of developing them—and their families. The agency, which opened the Center for Linking Lives at Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers in 2020, serves more than 15,000 people in 190 Massachusetts cities and towns each year. NeArc is the largest Arc in the state of Massachusetts and the 2nd largest (of 700) in the country. Services include: Adult Family Care, the ArcWorks Community Art Center, Autism Services, Black Box Theater, Breaking Grounds Café, Continuous Care Nursing Services, Day Habilitation, Deaf Services, Early Intervention, Employment Services, Family Support, First Steps Childcare & Preschool, Fiscal Intermediary, Personal Care Assistance, Recreation, Residential, Shared Living and Transition, and Skilled Intermittent Home Health Care. Learn more at ne-arc.org.