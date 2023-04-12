Approachable food, a welcoming atmosphere, and creative cocktails are the order of the day at Medium Rare Lounge, opening April 12 at Encore Boston Harbor. Located next to Rare, the casino resort’s high-end steakhouse – and Boston’s highest-rated Forbes Travel Guide steakhouse – the new lounge offers seamless transitions between pre-dinner drinks, tantalizing bites, and after-dinner nightcaps.

“We are thrilled to introduce an extension of our Rare Steakhouse, with the Medium Rare Lounge,” said Jenny Holaday, Encore Boston Harbor President. “This new venue expands our culinary offerings, providing our guests with intimate and accessible food and drink options.”

With its stylish and contemporary design, Medium Rare Lounge will exude a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere providing guests with a more intimate alternative to Rare Steakhouse’s elegant dining room.

The lounge’s menu will feature classic and new interpretations of popular cocktails, approachable menu items, and a fresh, locally sourced raw bar. For a snack or appetizer, try “BDF” (Best Damn Fries), served with black truffle, Parmesan, and bearnaise sauces, or prime cheesesteak bites, topped with caramelized onions and aged provolone cheese sauce, tucked inside a black truffle brioche roll. Jumbo lump crab cakes, fried chicken sliders, fish and chips, and steak frites add heartiness to the menu. For drinks, try the Wild Wood, a unique Medium Rare Lounge spin on the classic whiskey sour.

Medium Rare Lounge will be under the direction of recently appointed executive chef Megan Vaughan, whose previous roles include executive chef at Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak in Seattle, corporate chef within the Mina Group, executive chef at The Beach Club in Santa Monica, and executive sous chef at Wolfgang Puck’s CUT in Beverly Hills, which was awarded a Michelin Star during her tenure.

Medium Rare is open seven days a week from 4 p.m., with the dining room opening at 5 p.m.