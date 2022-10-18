In 2020, nonprofit organization Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices provided 30 Market Basket gift cards to families in need to help them celebrate Thanksgiving. Last year, they helped 80 families. This year, they’ve upped their goal to 100 gift cards, and are looking for donations and volunteers to make that number a reality.

The Thanksgiving Grocery Fund gives away gift cards of different amounts depending on the size of the family in need. A family of one or two people receives $100, a family of three or four people receives $150, and a family of five or more receives $200.

Meals purchased with Thanksgiving Grocery Fund cards | Photographs courtesy of Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices

The organization has chosen to give away gift cards instead of meals so each household can choose its own food, maintaining their dignity and confidence, and preserving their cultural and family traditions, even in a time of need. Though the gift cards amounts are scaled to cover a Thanksgiving meal, many recipients have reported they have been able to use the gift to help them with other necessities beyond the holiday.

Community members interested in supporting the drive are asked to donate a gift card in one of the amounts listed, donate directly to the campaign to support the purchase of gift cards, or to volunteer to help distribute the cards.

Households that would like to apply for a card can visit mvbbvoices.org/thankful.