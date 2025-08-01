The most impactful, sustainable change begins at home. And for 25 years, Essex County Community Foundation (ECCF) has taken that notion to heart.

One of 900 community foundations across the country, ECCF leverages the power of local giving to make life better for everyone that calls Essex County home.

“The philanthropy that happens at a community foundation is fueled by thousands of voices and intentions and deeds,” said Stacey Landry, ECCF’s senior vice president for advancement and philanthropic services. “It’s collective philanthropy and it’s the most powerful and the most optimistic kind of philanthropy out there.”

Bringing people together

Essex County, a collection of 34 unique but interconnected cities and towns, is home to coastal communities, rural landscapes and urban centers, including six gateway cities. It’s a diverse region rich in art, culture, history and innovation. But those aren’t the only things that make it special.

Anchored by ECCF, what’s evolved here over the last 25 years is a unique brand of philanthropy, one that’s built on collaboration and inclusivity, focuses on long-lasting change and is led by the community.

Today, nonprofits, donors, residents, community leaders, businesses, municipalities and local government officials come together to tackle Essex County’s biggest challenges – like food insecurity and homelessness – and rise to the region’s boldest ambitions, such as developing a plan for shaping a climate resilient region.

ECCF believes that ‘all philanthropy is local,’ and that engaged, meaningful work and true social change begins right here, in our own backyards.



Open Hearts Food Pantry-Haverhill I Photograph courtesy of Open Hearts

ECCF’s Work

The goal of ECCF’s work is to make life better in Essex County by leveraging the power of philanthropy. And they want to be the first people you call with your giving ideas and goals.

Each year, ECCF grants millions of dollars to organizations working in food security, digital equity, workforce and youth development, arts and culture and more. There are more than 4,000 nonprofits in the region and their missions lie at the heart of ECCF’s mission. In 2024, not only did ECCF celebrate its 25th Anniversary, but it also granted more than $23 million to nonprofits.

The foundation also drives sustainable change by building opportunities for people – from all sectors and from every corner of Essex County – to solve problems together. In the last decade, ECCF and its many partners have collaboratively raised and invested more than $50 million in this type of systems-based community leadership work.

“This way of bringing people together to leverage their time, talent or treasure has wholly transformed the way Essex County gets things done,” said ECCF President and CEO Stratton Lloyd.

Punto Art Museum-Harbor Voices Salem I Photograph By John Andrews, Creative Collective

Partnering with ECCF – There’s something for everyone

The true story of ECCF’s work can only be told through the many people who share a commitment to making our region vibrant and strong.

Donors come to ECCF because they care about their communities and want to make their giving more meaningful and streamlined. Individual, family and corporate donors can open one of a variety of Giving Funds, including a Donor Advised Fund (DAF), and gain access to ECCF’s suite of donor services. These include administrative and personalized giving support, expert investment management and exclusive nonprofit site visits. ECCF currently manages more than 350 charitable funds and also offers planned giving services.

Donors can also choose to donate directly to ECCF to support the work the foundation does in the community, or to one of its existing funds. These include funds supporting community-centered work in climate resiliency, digital equity, arts and culture, our new Essex County Community Response Fund and more. Corporations and local businesses can also join the foundation’s Corporate Partner program.

ECCF offers a variety of competitive grants for nonprofits, as well as capacity-building opportunities, like those offered through the annual Institute for Trustees. Many nonprofits also choose to partner with ECCF by opening a Nonprofit Fund, which is a cost-effective and efficient tool to sustain long-term operations and goals.

Professional Advisors work with ECCF to support their clients’ charitable giving goals. And with Advisor Managed Funds, the Professional Advisors Network and CAP® program, the foundation is helping to strengthen a network of advisors who understand that local, engaged giving is the most powerful kind of giving.

There’s a place for everyone in this work. To engage with ECCF, you can:

A chorus of many voices is what makes ECCF – and Essex County – stronger.