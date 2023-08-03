James Beard Award finalist Rachel Miller, known for her acclaimed Lynn restaurant Nightshade Noodle Bar, is putting her own spin on the New England fried seafood genre with Nightshade Clam Shack, now open for weekend lunches for the rest of the summer.

The takeout-only menu serves up Miller’s flavorful interpretations of a host of summer coastal classics. The lobster roll nestles a warm lemongrass-Cajun-buttered lobster salad in a homemade brioche bun. The fried salt and pepper clam roll tops the breaded bivalves with a spicy Vietnamese green sauce. Miller’s take on a shrimp roll features crispy rock shrimp, funky fermented sweet red chili sauce, and Thai basil. Instead of the conventional fries and tartar sauce, the fried clams come with shredded cabbage salad and coconut ranch and spicy tamarind dips.

For dessert, try one of the mango chili donuts made fresh every weekend by Miller and Nightshade Noodle Bar Pastry Chef Deb Dix. A lineup of specialty beverages available to-go includes Thai iced tea, Vietnamese iced coffee, canned cocktails, and beer, as well as Nightshade Noodle Bar’s widely-renowned Coconut Margarita.

Located just miles from Nahant Beach, Nightshade Clam Shack is the perfect place to grab lunch during a summer beach day. Those seeking a break from the sun can enjoy their meals under shady umbrellas on Nightshade Noodle Bar’s new patio. Delivery is also available within five miles.

Open Saturdays and Sundays from 12-2 p.m.

73 Exchange St., Lynn, nightshadenoodlebar.com/clamshack