Lynn’s Nightshade Noodle Bar is making its adventurous and acclaimed cuisine even more accessible by adding a $60, five-course tasting menu to its Sunday dining lineup, beginning on April 2.

From Thursday to Sunday, Nightshade offers tasting menus featuring seven, nine, 12, or 14 courses of Vietnamese and French-inspired seafood and noodle dishes. Co-owner and chef Rachel Miller, a semifinalist this year for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef, keeps guests’ preferences in mind as she prepares each course, and no two nights feature the same menu.

Photographs by Anthony Tieuli

The new five-course offering will follow this ever-changing pattern, but past courses have included preserved wild mushroom claypot with grilled coconut sticky rice; lobster glacé with smoked vanilla butter and vanilla chili vinaigrette; and Nightshade’s namesake homemade egg noodles, made with flour from neighbor One Mighty Mill and prepared with caramelized garlic sauce, chili crisp, Thai basil, peanuts, and optional shredded beef or braised mushrooms.

Nightshade charges a 20% administrative fee in lieu of a traditional gratuity, a practice that allows kitchen staff to share in the financial benefits of a busy night.

“The culture is much better when all are paid fairly,” Miller says.

Diners are required to show proof of COVID vaccination upon arrival. Reservations are a must and can be made at nightshadenoodlebar.com/reservations.