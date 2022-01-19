On January 27 at 4 p.m. Northshore magazine will host its first event “How to Get Your Company Featured” on the social media platform Clubhouse. Northshore owner Rick Sedler, editor Nancy Berry, and community relations director and Luxury Pools editor Melissa Gillespie will cohost a lively, fun, and informative discussion on how to get your business, shop, and design projects noticed by editors and into print or online editorial.

Clubhouse is a social audio App where people come together to talk, listen, and learn from our editor, publisher, and each other in real-time. Users communicate in audio chat rooms that allow participants to share stories, develop ideas, deepen friendships, and meet interesting people.

The Northshore room will feature speakers throughout the year discussing topics related to the North Shore and Northshore magazine. Topics will include: how to get a story published, new shop and business openings, what’s new on the foodie scene, upcoming events, news on the Best of the North Shore (BONS) awards, and so much more. You can join the conversation or simply listen in.

To sign up for Clubhouse click here. Once you have signed up for Clubhouse, Click the link here to join our Clubhouse room January 27, 2022!