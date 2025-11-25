The mall and the big box stores are well and good, but if you want to shop for unique gifts while immersed in holiday spirit, you can’t do better than to check out a local holiday market or shopping night. Support small business, nibble a cookie or two, and find just the right present for everyone on your list. Here are 17 events worth a visit.

The Holiday Market at Snowport, Seaport District, Boston | Through Dec. 28

This super-sized market in Boston’s Seaport features more than 125+ makers offering wares from hand-crafted chocolates and locally made kombucha to quirky socks and nativity scenes featuring lobsters, along with a food & beverage tent and live music. Did someone say gourmet hot chocolate? Learn more at bostonseaport.xyz/holidaymarket.

SoWa Winter Festival, Boston | Through Dec. 28

The SoWa Power Station event venue is transformed into a winter wonderland with 125+ vendors, handmade art, specialty food and cocktails. Everything is inside so you will have no trouble keeping toasty warm! For more information: sowaboston.com/sowa-winter-festival.

Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, Salem, N.H. | Through Dec. 24

Shop this festive open-air collective of over 60 small businesses and artists for gifts including candles, donuts, activewear, jewelry, baked goods, handmade bags, and much more. Then warm up under the heated tent and enjoy a snack or some hot chocolate – with or without a dash of bourbon or tequila for a little extra heat. In November, the shoppes are open Friday from 4 to 8PM, Saturday from 11AM to 8PM, and Sunday from 11AM to 6PM. Beginning in December, the Holiday Shoppes open on Thursdays from 4 to 8PM as well. Complete information at the event website.

Photograph courtesy of Tuscan Brands

Holiday Sip & Shop, Gloucester | Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Head to Cruiseport Gloucester on the Saturday after Thanksgiving for the Holiday Sip & Shop, put on by the Cape Ann Makers Market. Browse goods from over 55 local artisans throughout Cruiseport’s two floors, including home goods, accessories, art, cosmetics, and specialty food vendors, to get a head start on your holiday shopping – and make sure to take a break at the Ballroom bar or by the fireplace. Find more information at capeannmakersmarket.com/home.

Boston Women’s Holiday Markets | Nov. 30, Dec. 6, 7, and 13

Four days of holiday markets at four different locations. Discover unique, high-quality products from woman-founded small businesses and support women entrepreneurs driving positive change in their communities. Nov. 30 at The Armory in Somerville, Dec. 6 at The Huntington Theatre, Dec. 7 at View Boston – Prudential Center, and Dec. 13 at Night Shift Holiday Market in Everett. For more information: bostonwomensmarket.com/events.

The Estuary Essex Grand (Re)Opening and Artisan Market | Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Celebrate both the season and the re-opening of The Estuary Yoga + Natural Medicine with their artisan market and mini photo sessions. Local vendors will be selling everything from jewelry to vintage clothing to craft cocktails. For more information: theestuaryessex.com/events-workshops.

Marblehead Christmas Walk | Dec. 4-7

Marblehead has four magical days of holiday festivities during its annual Christmas Walk. Starting the evening of Dec.4 explore all of the town’s small businesses and pick up everything from books to candles to children’s toys to local craft beer. Then the following days include the Annual Tree Lighting, Santa’s Landing and Christmas Walk Parade, and of course more shopping. For more information: marbleheadchamber.org/events/details/2025-marblehead-christmas-walk-2939.

Rockport Holiday Shopping Event, Rockport | Dec. 5, 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Rockport has no shortage of holiday initiatives, beginning with “Mistletoe Madness,” which launches on Dec. 6 and runs through Dec. 31, this year, all shoppers participating in Mistletoe Madness will be entered into one Grand Prize Drawing. Then, on Dec. 5, at the Rockport Holiday Shopping Event shoppers can pick up a free Christmas in Rockport tote bag filled with a list of participating businesses, special coupons valid all season long, and a bonus raffle ticket. Stroll Rockport’s quintessentially charming downtown while racking up the savings. More details are available at rockportusa.com/christmas-in-rockport.

Photograph By Lindsay Ahern

Newburyport Holiday Invitation Nights, Newburyport | Dec. 5, 12, and 19, 6-9 p.m.

This annual Newburyport tradition invites shoppers to stroll the decked out downtown on the first three Friday nights of December, enjoying live entertainment, drinks and snacks offered up by local retailers and finding gifts for your parents, siblings, friends … and maybe yourself.

Manchester-by-the-Sea Holiday Stroll | Dec. 5, 3 p.m.-8p.m.

Downtown Manchester-by-the-Sea lights up with holiday cheer during their annual holiday shopping night. For more information: business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/holiday-stroll-manchester-by-the-sea-2025-34978.

Porter Mill Holiday Open Studios, Beverly | Dec. 6, 12-6 p.m., Dec. 7, 12-5 p.m.

Located in downtown Beverly, Porter Mill comprises four floors of artist and artisan studios – and you can shop them all on Dec. 6 and 7 at the annual Porter Mill Holiday Open Studios. You’ll find plenty of gift-able pieces, from pottery to jewelry to glass work. And even if you’re not in the market for gifts, drop by to browse the space, meet the artists, and grab a drink from Coastal Mass Brewing, whose brews you can drink throughout the studio spaces! Learn more at portermillstudios.com/events.

Photographs courtesy of The Open Door

Second Glance Thrift Store Holiday Market, Gloucester | Dec. 6-7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day

A local thrift store with style, Second Glance is hosting a two-day holiday market featuring best-of-the-best festive finds from their donations. Purchases benefit the work of The Open Door food pantries. New inventory will be released each day on a different theme: Cape Ann art and new clothing, farmhouse Christmas, gold and silver jewelry, and vintage and boho Christmas. But arrive early: Dedicated Second Glance fans have been known to line-up before doors open.

Grave Tidings Dark Holiday Market, Salem | Dec. 6-7, 1-5 p.m.

Head to Salem’s Old Town Hall on the weekend of Dec. 6 and 7 for a spooky holiday market hosted by Witch City Wicks and Midnight Moon Market. The two-day event spans both floors of the building and will feature over 50 local artisan vendors, all with a bent towards the macabre for some truly one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. More details at salem.org/event/grave-tidings-haunted-holiday-market/2025-12-07

Backyard Growcery December Market Pop-Up at The Cut, Gloucester | Dec. 6 12p.m.-3 p.m.

Come grab a gift for your favorite gardener and enjoy live music and farm-fresh and locally-made food. There will also be a community seed swap and family craft corner. The chic downtown performance venue The Cut will be hosting the afternoon. backyardgrowers.org/events-and-workshops/backyard-growcery-pop-up-holiday-market.

Rocky Neck Art Trek, Gloucester | Dec. 13, 12-5 p.m.

Explore Gloucester’s Rocky Neck art colony while you snag some last-minute Christmas gifts at the Rocky Neck Art Trek on Dec. 13. You’ll find fine art like paintings and sculptures along with pottery, hand crafted jewelry, and other thoughtful gifts. More information is at rockyneckartcolony.org/event/rocky-neck-holiday-art-trek-2.

Photo Courtesy of MarketStreet

MarketStreet Lynnfield Holiday Stroll | Dec. 13, 2-5 p.m.

Celebrate the season with an afternoon of holiday shopping, family-friendly activities, and a few festive surprises throughout the property. Guests can also participate in the MarketStreet Passport Program, collecting stickers at festive activity stops throughout the property for a chance to win prizes. The MarketStreet skating rink is back for its twelfth season – open daily through Feb. 22, 2026. For more information: eventbrite.com/e/holiday-stroll-tickets-1975135729135

Last Minute Stocking Stuffer Weekend, Rockport | Dec. 20-21

On the Saturday and Sunday before Christmas, head to downtown Rockport for those last minute gifts. The streets will be decked out for the holidays. Also on the afternoon of Dec. 20 in downtown Rockport is a Christmas pageant at 5 p.m. by the Rockport Arts Association. More information is at rockportusa.com/christmas-in-rockport.