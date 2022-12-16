If you want to enjoy a warm, delicious holiday meal at home, without any of the potato peeling and dish scrubbing, these North Shore restaurants and caterers have some delicious options for you.

FRANK, Beverly

Dine of farm-to-table cuisine with minimal effort by reserving a takeout Christmas feast for six from Beverly’s FRANK. Choose from roasted turkey, glazed ham, or a standing rib roast, then customize your selection of three sides (butternut squash mac and cheese, velvet potatoes, and roasted Brussels sprouts, perhaps?) and a dessert. A la carte items are available to add to your feast or to stock up for brunch. Check out all the options and place our order on the restaurant website.

112 Rantoul St., Beverly, 978-998-4946, farmtofrank.com

Tuscan Market, Salem, N.H.

Assemble your take-home dinner your way with the range of options available from Tuscan Market. Choose a complete dinner featuring roasted turkey, ham, or a standing rib roast, along with sides, perfectly matched wine, and even a meat thermometer for perfect reheating. Or choose from the a la carte offerings like meatballs, antipasti trays, chicken piccata, lasagna, apple pie, and flourless chocolate torte. Order your perfect meal online.

9 Via Toscana, Salem, N.H., 603-912-5467, tuscanbrands.com/tuscan-markets

Photograph courtesy of Tuscan Brands

Table Manners, Ipswich

Whatever kind of Christmas party you’re throwing, Table Manners has a package for you. Choose from the holiday brunch, complete with your selection of pastries, quiche, and trifle; the cocktail party spread, which comes with mulled wine mix, champagned cocktail cubes, and an array of savory appetizers; and the full feast, a meal of turkey, ham, prime rib, or beef tenderloin, accompanied by bread, soup, sides, and dessert. Check out the menus and make your choices at the Table Manners website.

978-644-9200, tablemanners.shop

Plat du Jour, Peabody

Start by ordering the full Christmas meal of Caesar salad, prime rib, vegetables, and cheesecake. Then, add on appetizer platters like cheese and charcuterie, mini crab cakes, or bacon-wrapped scallops to fill out the feast.

297 Lynn St., Peabody, 781-771-1234, platdujourcatering.com

Photograph courtesy of Tonno

A little something extra

Tonno, Gloucester or Wakefield

Add some Italian flair to your holiday meal with a selection of first courses and sides from Tonno, available for pickup on December 23 or 24. Whet your appetite with tuna tartare, move on to a first course of fresh tagliatelle with Bolognese sauce, and then load up your dinner plate with duck fat-roasted potatoes and sausage rosemary stuffing. Order online by December 21.

175 North Ave., Wakefield, 781-486-3606, tonnorestaurant.com/tonno-wakefield

2 Main St., Gloucester, 978-879-4795, tonnorestaurant.com/tonno-gloucester

The Blue Ox, Lynn

Liven up your Christmas feast with a selection of cocktails and sides from the acclaimed Lynn eatery. Order up 750-milliliter bottles of popular beverages like Red Ox sangria or barrel-aged Manhattan. Then enhance your meal with turkey giblet gravy, roasted sweet potatoes with candied walnuts and a honey cider glaze, or OX creamed corn simmered with onions, butter, thyme, and jalapeno. Order online by December 21.

191 Oxford St., Lynn, 781-780-5722, theblueoxlynn.com