Christmas is enough work already, so let the experts take care of the cooking (and serving, and cleaning). Book a table at one of these restaurants for a stress-free holiday meal.

1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

For a celebration with a view, book a table at 1606. The Christmas Day prix fixe menu includes choices like celery root bisque garnished with lobster, truffle, and chive; dry-aged sirloin topped with marinated crab and hollandaise; and peppermint crème brulée served with chocolate-dipped shortbread. Check out the menus and make a reservation online.

55 Commercial St., Gloucester, 978-491-5090, 1606restaurant.com

Hawthorne Hotel, Salem

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the historic and charming Hawthorne Hotel will serve its traditional grand Christmas buffet, with a menu featuring a variety of brunch and dinner options ranging from vegetable frittata and cinnamon roll casserole to maple-dijon chicken and baked New England haddock. The Tavern restaurant will open at 6 p.m., serving its regular dinner menu and Christmas specials including prime rib and Mission fig risotto with brie and thyme.

18 Washington Square W., Salem, 978-744-4080, hawthornehotel.com

Rare Steakhouse, Encore Boston Harbor, Everett

The Encore casino resort’s high-end steakhouse will be serving up an indulgent Christmas dinner including choices like vanilla poached pear and beet salad, citrus-crusted swordfish, lemon-roasted chicken and Dijon-roasted prime rib. Reservations strongly encouraged.

1 Broadway, Everett, 857-770-3300, encorebostonharbor.com/dining-and-nightlife

Fogo de Chão, Burlington

If traditional is not your thing, visit Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão for a nearly never-ending feast of savory seasoned meats sliced directly at your table. A buffet of Brazilian sides, salads, and soups, and the bold cocktail list complete the effect, for the perfect out-of-the-box holiday meal.

Burlington Mall, Burlington, 781-382-0222, fogo.com/Burlington