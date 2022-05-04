Registration is open for Massachusetts General Hospital’s Everyday Amazing Race, the fundraising walk and run that the North Shore Cancer Walk has joined forces with this year. The race, which kicks off at the Charles River Esplanade, supports all of MGH’s cancer facilities, including the Mass General/North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers.

The North Shore Cancer Walk was held in Salem for more than 30 years, raising funds to support cancer programs and services at Salem Hospital, the former North Shore Cancer Center (NSCC), and more recently, the MGH facility in Danvers. The event was support by an ever-growing core of dedicated walkers who raised money and created team t-shirts in honor of friends and family affected by cancer. Since its first year in 1990, the event raised more than $24 million for new facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, pioneering clinical trials, and wellness services for cancer patients.

The walk helped fund the construction of the North Shore Cancer Center in Peabody, which quickly merged with the Mass General/North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers when it opened in 2009.

“In light of our partnership with the Mass General Cancer Center and our shared commitment to this community, it makes sense to combine our fundraising efforts for greater impact,” says Sara Andrews, senior vice president for development at Salem Hospital.

Interested participants can register for the Everyday Amazing Race’s as individuals or as a team. There will be a 5K walk, a 5K run, and a 100-yard dash for kids.