Another sophisticated dining experience is set to join the lineup at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett. Carver Road Hospitality announced this week its plans to open Seamark Seafood & Liquors and the resort and casino property in April 2024.

The new restaurant will boast a bounty of elevated New England seafood favorites, featuring the freshest pier-to-plate cold-water fish, lobster, and shellfish available. The nautically inspired space will combine luxury with an approachable atmosphere. Designed by award-winning architecture and design company, Rockwell Group, the restaurant will include an 82-seat main dining room, as well as an additional 140 seats in an alcove dining area, showcase bar and lounge, outdoor and corridor terraces, and a private dining room.

Sean Christie | Photograph by Monica Schipper

“Seamark is not only an important expansion for Carver Road Hospitality but it’s also very personal for me,” says Carver Road Hospitality co-founder and chief executive officer Sean Christie. “As a Boston native, I got my start and worked in the food and beverage industry in the area for years before moving to Las Vegas. I have so many memories of dining out at amazing seafood restaurants up and down the coast of Cape Cod, so our company launching a concept in my hometown with my former employer is sort of a homecoming for me.”

This is Carver Road Hospitality and Wynn Resort’s second venture together. This summer, the companies formed a strategic partnership with Casa Playa, a coastal Mexican restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas.

“Carver Road Hospitality and Sean Christie have been excellent partners to Wynn Resorts, and we are honored to be a part of his return to New England,” says Jenny Holaday, Encore Boston Harbor president. “Seamark’s pier-to-plate concept is the perfect addition to our food and beverage portfolio, and we have every confidence this team will execute it flawlessly.”

Since opening in 2019, Encore has become known as a dining destination, with restaurants including elegant steakhouse Rare; Red 8, known for its sumptuous décor and Chinese flavors; welcoming Italian eatery Fratelli; and the very upscale snacks at Cheese Meets Wine.

To learn more about dining at Encore Boston Harbor, visit encorebostonharbor.com/dining-and-nightlife.