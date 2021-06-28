Boston Harbor Hotel presents its 22nd annual Summer in the City event series with a full lineup of first class waterfront entertainment. Locals and visitors in the city of Boston can enjoy an unparalleled experience with live music on Rowes Wharf at the iconic Boston Harbor Hotel all summer long.

While adirondack lounge chairs replace the Harborwalk Terrace’s bustling al fresco dining for the 2021 season, the hotel is thrilled to welcome back this beloved tradition to the waterfront following its hiatus.

Boston Harbor Hotel felt it was crucial to once again offer complimentary live music as the vibrant city continues to rebound following the pandemic. During evenings Tuesday through Thursday, guests are welcome to make their way to the waterfront to enjoy entertainment with views of the Boston Harbor. Guests looking to enjoy fresh seafood and seasonal cocktails are invited to dine on Rowes Wharf Sea Grille’s patio.

The themed musical series will present Pop Soul Tuesdays, Rat Pack Wednesdays, and Blues Barge Thursdays. Performances will run from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The ultimate lineup of top local and regional performers kicks off with Ray Green on Tuesday, June 29. Notable musicians taking to the barge this summer are World Premier Band (July 20), Mike Dutra Strictly Sinatra Band (July 21 and August 11), Racky Thomas Band (July 8 and August 12), Rich Dimare (July 28) and many more.

Sponsors for this year’s series include Volvo, Stella Artois, Cisco Brewers, Mountain Valley Spring Water, and media sponsor Boston Common and Modern Luxury Interiors.

All Summer in the City events at Boston Harbor Hotel are open to the public. For the full lineup of performances, check out the flyer below. For additional details, visit bhh.com or call 617-439-7000.