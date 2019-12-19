Many snow sports enthusiasts already rent their skis, boots, and board during a ski trip. Now, guests visiting Sunday River Resort can rent all the gear they need to wear on the slopes—pants, jackets, goggles, gloves, and base layers—for only 10 percent of the cost of purchasing them.

Arrive Outdoors, Sunday River’s exclusive apparel and accessory rental partner, offers dozens of premium brands on their website. All a guest needs to do is reserve the gear they want at least seven days in advance of their first day at Sunday River. The selections are shipped directly to their home, and the package includes a free return label, making it easier to equip the entire family for a ski trip.

“Arrive helps new visitors who may not have snow-specific clothing gear up in an affordable way, and also allows avid skiers and snowboarders to try out high-end apparel before making a commitment to purchase,” says Darcy Lambert, Vice President of Skier Services for Sunday River.

Arrive’s customer service team is available to provide one-on-one support on brand recommendations, sizing, and delivery to make outdoor experiences as personalized and seamless as possible—an especially nice service for those who are infrequent or novice skiers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sunday River Resort, and help provide guests with a phenomenal end-to-end experience. With kids and adult sizes available, we’re making it easier than ever to take a ski vacation in the mountains of Western Maine,” said Rachelle Snyder, CEO of Arrive.

For more information and booking, visit sundayriver.com.