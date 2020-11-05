Every spring for 20 years, thousands of people from across the Merrimack Valley have taken to the streets of downtown Lowell for TeamWalk for CancerCare, raising millions of dollars over that span to support cancer patients in need.

The 2020 walk was planned for May 31 at LeLacheur Park, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced TeamWalk to do things a little differently. Re-named TeamWalk on Your Terms, the event’s leaders asked supporters to walk and fundraise their own way, and they responded in a big way. When the final numbers were tallied on October 1 the total raised was more than $363,000.

“Despite all of the hardships we all have been through this year, our community still came through for us in a big way,” said Jody White, President and CEO of Lowell General Hospital and Circle Health. “Cancer doesn’t go away during a pandemic, making your support of TeamWalk more important and impactful than ever before. Our community never fails to be there for our patients when they need it most.”

Since 2000, TeamWalk has raised more than $13 million and touched the lives of more than 34,000 cancer patients and their families. Every dollar raised goes to help patients at the Cancer Center at Lowell General Hospital and throughout the Merrimack Valley with the things insurance doesn’t cover: an overdue bill, a prescription co-pay, a wig, transportation to and from treatment, or integrative therapies to aid recovery.

This year’s TeamWalk Chairman was Carrie Meikle of Chelmsford, a breast cancer survivor who received care at Lowell General Hospital’s Cancer Center.

“I am so inspired by the support TeamWalk has received this year despite so many challenges,” said Meikle, who will be returning as Chair again next year. “Thank you to everyone who took their time to support friends and neighbors battling this disease.”

TeamWalk thanks Elite Sponsors Enterprise Bank, Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, Macy’s, and the Thibault Foundation, and all of the organizations and individuals who sponsored this year’s event.

Follow TeamWalk on Facebook and at teamwalk.org for regular updates and information on TeamWalk related events throughout the year.