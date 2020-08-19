The Cabot has announced new performances for ‘The Porch Sessions at Hale Farm’ series: ​Chris Smither​ performs on Friday, September 4 at 6:00 p.m.; ​Mark Erelli​ performs on Friday, September 11 at 6:00 p.m.; and ​Stephen Kellogg​ performs on Friday, September 18 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 21 at 10:00 a.m.

The Porch Sessions take place at Hale Farm, located at 39 Hale Street in downtown Beverly. Hale Farm was home to many generations of the Hale family, now standing as a one-acre green space just steps from Cabot Street and the waterfront, and is owned and operated by Historic Beverly. The series is sponsored by the Loring Family, friends of The Cabot, and Historic Beverly. Proceeds from the Porch Sessions concerts will go to support The Cabot’s reopening and Historic Beverly.

Social distancing measures will be in place and ticketing will be limited to 40 people, with tables spaced over six feet apart. Patrons will be required to complete a COVID questionnaire and wear a mask when entering and exiting the venue, as well as when not at their table.

The Cabot will serve summer beer selections from Newburyport’s ​Riverwalk Brewing Co.​ as well as wine and bottled water. Boxed dinners and appetizers will be served by ​Root​, a North Shore non-profit whose mission is to help young adults create a pathway to independence through food service training and employment.

Honing a synthesis of folk and blues for 50 years, Chris Smither is truly an American original. Reviewers and fans from around the world, including ​Rolling Stone​ and ​The New York Times​, agree that Chris continues to be a profound songwriter, a blistering guitarist, and intense performer as he draws deeply from the blues, American folk music, modern poets, and humanist philosophers.

—

New England-based multi-instrumentalist​ ​Mark Erelli’s two decade career highlights include 11 solo albums, stints accompanying Josh Ritter, Paula Cole and Anais Mitchell, and a pair of records he produced for Grammy-winning songwriter Lori McKenna. His newest album, Blindsided,​ was released in March of this year.

—

Over the last decade, New England native Stephen Kellogg has performed more than 2,000 concerts around the world, raised thousands of dollars for causes close to his heart, been named Armed Forces Entertainer of the Year, and penned singles for artists like platinum selling rock band O.A.R and American Idol winner Nick Fradiani.

—

Tom Rush​ and comedian ​Juston McKinney​ have performed as part of The Porch Sessions this month; ​Jacyn Tremblay​ and ​Scott Tarulli​ will be exploring some of the best female voices and songwriters in the pop style with “A Celebration of Women in Popular Music,” this Friday to a sold out crowd. ​Jesse Dee​ will perform next Friday, August 28 to another sold out crowd.

More artists will be announced for The Porch Sessions in the coming weeks, and more information can be found at ​thecabot.org/porchsessions​. A full schedule can be found below:

A Celebration of Women in Popular Music Featuring Jacyn Tremblay & Scott Tarulli

Friday, August 21 at 6:00 p.m.

SOLD OUT

Jesse Dee

Friday, August 28 at 6:00 p.m.

SOLD OUT

Chris Smither

Friday, September 4 at 6:00 p.m.

*Tickets on sale Friday, 8/21 at 10:00 a.m.

Mark Erelli

Friday, September 11 at 6:00 p.m.

*Tickets on sale Friday, 8/21 at 10:00 a.m.

Stephen Kellogg

Friday, September 18 at 5:30 p.m.

*Tickets on sale Friday, 8/21 at 10:00 a.m.